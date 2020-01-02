Coachella 2020 lineup announced: Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and more

Pack your flower crowns and SPF. Coachella's lineup is here.

Travis scott, Frank Ocean Y Rage against the machine They were announced as headliners this year for The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which takes place over two weekends in April and attracts many famous attendees to the Southern California desert for three nights of music , fashion and frivolity without stopping. The passes will go on sale on Friday at 11 a.m. PST, and with an estimated 99,000 people who will do the walk, will want to plan accordingly.

As for a daily breakdown of the artists, we have it covered. Check out some highlights and the full alignment reveals below:

Friday April 10 and 17:

Rage against the machine

Calvin Harris

Megan Thee Stallion

City girls

Be big

Charli XCX

Nokia princess