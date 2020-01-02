Home Entertainment Coachella 2020 lineup announced: Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and more

Coachella 2020 lineup announced: Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and more

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Coachella 2020 lineup announced: Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and more
%MINIFYHTML20c3039837d0f521725f11ed70fabedf9% %MINIFYHTML20c3039837d0f521725f11ed70fabedf10%

Pack your flower crowns and SPF. Coachella's lineup is here.

Travis scott, Frank Ocean Y Rage against the machine They were announced as headliners this year for The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which takes place over two weekends in April and attracts many famous attendees to the Southern California desert for three nights of music , fashion and frivolity without stopping. The passes will go on sale on Friday at 11 a.m. PST, and with an estimated 99,000 people who will do the walk, will want to plan accordingly.

As for a daily breakdown of the artists, we have it covered. Check out some highlights and the full alignment reveals below:

%MINIFYHTML20c3039837d0f521725f11ed70fabedf11% %MINIFYHTML20c3039837d0f521725f11ed70fabedf12%

Friday April 10 and 17:

Rage against the machine

Calvin Harris

Megan Thee Stallion

City girls

Be big

Charli XCX

Nokia princess

Saturday, April 11 and April 18:

Travis scott

21 wild

Dababy

Anitta

Carly Rae Jepsen

Orville Peck

Sunday April 13 and 19:

Frank Ocean

King's wool

Lil Uzi Vert

Daniel César

FKA twigs

Lil Nas X

YUNGBLUD

ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.

%MINIFYHTML20c3039837d0f521725f11ed70fabedf13%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©