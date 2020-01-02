Cleveland Cavaliers & # 39; optimistic & # 39; about the Kevin Love trade | NBA News

The Cleveland Cavaliers finished 2019 with a renewed hope that they can exchange forward Kevin Love, according to Wednesday's reports.

the Marc Stein of the New York Times He tweeted that "he heard some optimism again," the Cavs could complete an agreement for Love before the NBA trade deadline of February 7.

Love, 31, signed a four-year, $ 120 million extension with the Cavaliers in the summer of 2018. It is believed that the combination of the age and salary of the 12-year veteran could discourage teams to seek an agreement .















3:46



Kevin Love wants to leave Cleveland, but which disputing team would benefit most from his skill set?



Love averages 16.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 28 games this season for the Cavs (10-23). It is shooting 44.8 percent overall and 37.5 percent from a three-point range.

The five-time All-Star has career averages of 18.2 points and 11.2 rebounds in 685 career games with Minnesota Timberwolves (2008-14) and Cavaliers.

