Classification of the 2020 NFL playoff QB with more to prove, from Jimmy Garoppolo to Tom Brady

The 12 quarterbacks in the 2020 NFL playoffs have something to prove.

Whether it's a six-time Super Bowl winner like Tom Brady, 42, a probable MVP for the first time electrifying in Lamar Jackson, 22, or any of the intermediate quarterbacks, a championship would silence critics. Seven of the quarterbacks on this year's playoff field have not yet won a playoff game.

These are the quarterbacks, sorted by age, from the youngest to the oldest:

QBs YEARS MVP Playoffs SUPER BOWL Lamar Jackson 22 0 0 0-1 0-0 Josh Allen 2. 3 0 0 0-0 0-0 Deshaun Watson 24 0 0 0-1 0-0 Patrick Mahomes 24 one 1-1 0-0 Carson wentz 27 0 0 0-0 0-0 Jimmy Garoppolo 28 0 0 0-0 0-0 Kirk Cousins 31 0 0 0-1 0-0 Ryan Tannehill 31 0 0 0-0 0-0 Russell Wilson 31 0 0 8-5 1-1 Aaron Rodgers 36 two 9-7 1-0 Drew Brees 40 0 0 8-7 1-0 Tom brady 42 3 30-10 6-3

Knowing that, Sporting News ranked the 12 quarterbacks in the playoffs among those who have more to prove against those who have less on the line in these playoffs.

1. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

San Francisco quarterbacks have a higher level in the playoffs. The 49ers have been the No. 1 seed eight times, and won Super Bowls with Joe Montana three times and Steve Young once there. There is still talk of the defeat of the 1987-88 divisional round against Minnesota. The other three rest week QBs have MVP credentials, assuming Jackson wins the prize. Garoppolo can prove that he belongs to the greats and follow the example of those immortal QB of San Francisco.

2. Kirk Cousins, Vikings

This is year 2 of that infamous three-year, $ 84 million contract, and Cousins ​​has not yet won the NFC North or a playoff game, which Case Keenum won in 2017. The Vikings are stuck on the road as helpless. Eight-point against Santos: the largest extension of weekend jokers. Cousins ​​doesn't have to take Minnesota to the Super Bowl. But if the Vikings are expelled here, the same old questions will arrive in the last year of their agreement.

3. Carson Wentz, Eagles

Wentz is making his first playoff start, and this comes in the shadow of the last two playoff races with Nick Foles. Of the 12 quarterbacks in the playoffs, Wentz was the highest draft pick in No. 2. He is 32-24 as a starter, but the results have been high and low this season. A victory against the seasoned Seahawks in the playoffs would keep the boo birds out of Wentz's back, but at age 27 it's time for that to happen.

4. Deshaun Watson, Texans

Watson led the Texans to the AFC South title for the second consecutive season, and their numbers are almost identical to those of last season. In the first round against Buffalo, Watson has the opportunity to erase the joker's sting last year in the loss to the Colts and organize a rematch against Baltimore and Lamar Jackson. That is a continuation of what was a spectacular university rivalry. The Ravens, however, won the regular season showdown 41-7. Can Texans ascend to that level with Watson?

5. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Rodgers needs a second Super Bowl ring to silence critics. Green Bay finished 13-3 this season and will have a first-round goodbye, but will likely face New Orleans or Seattle in that game. The Packers have not had a first round twice with Rodgers. The first led to a surprising loss for New York in 2011-12. The second was a victory against Dallas in 2014-15. Rodgers had a quarterback rating of 95.4 under freshman Matt LaFleur. He is 36 years old, so it is fair to ask how many more opportunities like this are left.

6. Ryan Tannehill, Titans

Tannehill is an unrestricted free agent next season, so he is willing to prove he can be a franchise quarterback, a quest for a career that could take him to a third team in eight seasons. Tannehill warmed up in the second half of the season for Tennessee. He threw two or more touchdowns in nine of the last 10 games of the Titans. Tennessee is only a 5.5 point loser in New England. Could it be he who ends the Patriots' career as we all predicted in August?

7. Patrick Mahomes, bosses

Last year's MVP led the Chiefs to the AFC championship game in their first playoff race. They are expected to close the deal this year knowing that they said goodbye after finishing the regular season in a run of six consecutive wins. Mahomes is healthy, but their numbers were not off the charts during that winning streak with the Chiefs finding ways to win without depending so much on their quarterback. New England will probably visit Arrowhead Stadium in two weeks. A loss there would be more condemning for Andy Reid, but the hype around Mahomes would also be reduced a bit.

8. Lamar Jackson, Ravens

We mentioned that Jackson will probably be the MVP, and has taken the league by storm with a season that included 3,127 yards and 36 TDs with 1,206 yards on the ground and seven TDs. It's an incredible year that continues with the home advantage, and Jackson can show the Chargers what he learned from the loss of wild cards last year. There is always pressure to get to the Super Bowl. Jackson often compares himself to Michael Vick, who was 2-3 years old in the postseason starter. Jackson will do better than that, but he starts with the first win in the playoffs. There is more pressure on Jackson than the next quarterback on this list simply because expectations are higher.

9. Josh Allen, Bills

Allen can relate to that. He was in the same draft class as Jackson, and he has the Bills in the playoffs for the second time in three years. He has proven himself with a 15-12 record as a starter and led Buffalo to a season of 10 wins. However, the Bills have not won a playoff game since 1995, and Allen has the task of breaking a series of five consecutive postseason losses. The feeling that Buffalo is happy to be there won't last forever.

10. Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Wilson is in the first year of a four-year, $ 140 million contract, and now has the task of leading another Super Bowl race. It will not be easy to get out of the wild card slot, and a victory against Philadelphia would establish a rubber match with the 49ers. Seattle has not advanced to the NFC championship game since the 2014-15 Super Bowl race that ended in the goal line against New England. Can Wilson receive another opportunity with the return of Marshawn Lynch?

11. Drew Brees, Santos

Brees' contact ends at the end of the season, and he will turn 41 during the playoffs. He is 8-7 all the time in the postseason, and the Saints have suffered losses from consecutive playoffs in the last two seasons. Brees has so many NFL records, but keep in mind that it was a slight on the NFL 100 team. Another Super Bowl race without the wild card would prove the list is wrong and maybe keep Brees in New Orleans for another year. or two

12. Tom Brady, Patriots

Brady has nothing to prove in New England. He has 30-10 all the time in the postseason, an absurd statistic, no matter how many times you look at him. The six-time Super Bowl winner will also see his contract finish at the end of the season, and it is not unfathomable that he finishes elsewhere if the Patriots decide to move on. New England lost three of its last five games and did not beat any of the other winners of the AFC division in the regular season. Can Brady run outside the comforts of Gillette Stadium?