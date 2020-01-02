Christian Eriksen: Inter Milan contacts the representatives of the Tottenham midfielder | Soccer news





Christian Eriksen's contract expires in the summer

Inter Milan is one of several clubs that has contacted representatives of Christian Eriksen about his future, according to Sky in Italy.

The 27-year Tottenham contract expires in the summer and you can talk to foreign clubs this month.

The Spurs would rather sell to Eriksen in January if he doesn't sign a new contract, but it is expected that there will be more suitors for him in a free transfer at the end of the season

2:28 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Southampton's victory against Tottenham in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Southampton's victory against Tottenham in the Premier League

Sky in italy They report that Juventus would be another club interested in Eriksen and Inter would also prefer to sign it for free, but they are currently prioritizing the search for Arturo Vidal in Barcelona.

However, Inter also distrusts Juventus' interest in Eriksen during the summer, while maintaining contact with its agents.

Eriksen said in the summer that he was ready to leave the Spurs and "try something new," but that "any move would have to be a step forward."

Eriksen celebrates with teammates Lucas Moura, Giovani Lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon and Dele Alli after scoring against Norwich City

Sky Sports News reported that Manchester United was one of the clubs interested in the summer, but no transfer materialized and since then it has been on the periphery of Tottenham's first team with Mauricio Pochettino and his successor, José Mourinho.

2:45 Jose Mourinho tells Sky Sports that he would sign a new Tottenham contract if it were Christian Eriksen or Jan Vertonghen Jose Mourinho tells Sky Sports that he would sign a new Tottenham contract if it were Christian Eriksen or Jan Vertonghen

How to follow the January transfer window

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start the day with Good Morning Transfers at 9 a.m. M. While our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also return at the beginning of the year with a more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.