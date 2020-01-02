Chris Evans and Dakota Fanning will be present at the 2020 Golden Globes

Captain America himself Chris Evans Y Dakota Fanning will present awards at 2020 golden balloons, announced the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Thursday.

Neither him Avengers nor the actress, who starred in the 2009 film together Push, is nominated for a Golden Globe. However, Fanning stars Once upon a time in Hollywood, which received five nominations, including one for Best Film – Musical or Comedy and two for director and screenwriter Quentin Tarantino.

Both Evans, 38, and Fanning, 25, are favorite stars of fans. After almost a decade focusing primarily on the great Marvel movies, Evans will soon return to television with an Apple TV + miniseries. Defending Jacob, which also stars Downton Abbey& # 39; s Michelle Dockery. Fanning, a former child star, can be seen next year in the TNT miniseries Angel of Darkness.

Ricky Gervais He is the host of the Golden Globes, marking his fifth and first season since 2016. The British actor and comedian is known for his comedy style and digs without apology in celebrities, and is expected to cause controversy with his jokes again .