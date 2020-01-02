Chris Brown's baby mom, Ammika Harris, flaunts angel wings tattoos in swimsuits photos and causes drama because she is giving Aaliyah vibrations

It seems that Chris Brown's flashing girlfriend, Ammika Harris, can't take a break. The new mother, like many other celebrities, went to social networks, where she posted some photos wishing her fans a happy new year.

The model revealed a series of sexy bikini photos where she showed the angel wings tattoos on her back.

In his legend, he joked that not many people know about his massive tattoo.

She wrote: “How I want to be all 2020! HAPPY NEW YEAR! Who knew I have wings on my back?

A person appeared in the comments section to say that Ammika received vibrations from Aaliyah, and some critics intervened to start a fight.

The sponsor wrote: "Aaliyah vibes,quot;.

One defender added: “He said that Aaliyah vibrates, not that he resembles Aaliyah. Lmaoo, 😭 why was that the first thing that came to mind too? Ll All you can do from here is fly baby! ❤️ "

This social media user explained: “I remember this image. You have me, Aaliyah vibes❤️. "None of Your Concern 2020,quot; and Happy New Year love.🥳 "

This fan told the model: "It's not hard to see where it comes from. By saying Aaliyah vibes, these images definitely emit a 2000 vibe! Nancy's negative as always. You're so beautiful Mika. Good luck with baby Aiko .

Meanwhile, it is said that Chris goes out of his way to be the best father of his 5-year-old daughter, Royalty Brown, with his ex Nia Guzmán after welcoming his son, Aeko, with Ammika.

A source said Hollywood life: "Chris is the proudest father you've ever seen, and he loves to talk about his children. He is still excited to talk that his son was born. He was there in the delivery room, which was the first time for him, and that left him impressed. ”

The person added the following to the media: "He is very careful to ensure that Royalty does not feel excluded or jealous. That is why he went so crazy at Christmas for her, sending her to a Disney cruise, and then when he got home, he spoiled her with tons of presents. And so far, there is no jealousy, and she is a very proud older sister. "

The source concluded with: “He is really eager to involve Royalty in everything and expects her to be the most incredible older sister in history. He loves the fact that he has a daughter and a son, and now he feels complete. "

Chris is growing up.



