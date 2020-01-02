Chris Brown goes beyond his daughter's royalty so she doesn't feel jealous and stays out after welcoming baby Aeko

Chris Brown loves being a father and that means he will never make the mistake of giving his 5-year-old daughter less attention to Royalty now that she has a baby to care for. Apparently, the star is doing everything possible to make sure the girl doesn't feel left out and jealous of her little brother, Aeko.

Not only that, but he wants her to be a big part of Aeko's life too!

A source explains through HollywoodLife that ‘Chris is the proudest father you've ever seen, he loves to talk about his children. He is still excited to talk that his son was born. He was there in the delivery room, which was the first time for him and that left him impressed. "

Fans know that Chris and Ammika Harris welcomed their bundle of joy on November 20, turning their adorable daughter into an older sister!

That said, last Christmas was the first time for him as the father of two children, but in regards to Royalty, she was already quite used to being an older sister since her mother also welcomed a baby, no for a long time. before Chris.

Still, insider said Chris is being very careful to make sure Royalty doesn't feel left out or gets jealous. That's why she went so crazy at Christmas for her, sending her on a Disney cruise and then, when she got home, she spoiled her with tons of presents. And so far there is no jealousy, she is a very proud older sister. "

Apparently, Chris is super excited to involve his daughter in everything when it comes to her younger brother and is sure she will do a great job with little Aeko.



