Chris Barker dies at 39 after 17 years of professional career | Soccer news

Former Barnsley and Cardiff City defender Chris Barker died at the age of 39.

Barker made more than 150 appearances for Cardiff and also played more than 100 times for Barnsley, where he began his career in the league, and Southend.

The left back also represented QPR, Plymouth Argyle and Aldershot Town during a 17-year career as a player.

Chris Barker played for Cardiff between 2002 and 2007

His sports management agency World in Motion tweeted Thursday: "It is with great sadness that we learn of the premature and tragic death at the age of 39 of Chris Barker.

"Chris was a client throughout his outstanding career as a player in more than 500 league games.

"Besides, Chris was a wonderful person, an absolute gentleman and a pleasure to work for him."