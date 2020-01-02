Checking out the best red carpet looks from Billy Porter

Billy porter He knows how to own the red carpet.

the Attitude Star has become a fashion favorite over the years, so we can't wait to see what he's wearing for Sunday 2020 golden balloons. The 50-year-old star is nominated in the category of Best Actor in a TV series, Drama, in the awards program for her work on the FX series. This is the second year in a row that Porter has been approved in this category.

Last year, Porter had cameras flickering when he hit the red carpet with an impressive ornate suit, complete with a pink cape! And that is just one of Porter's most memorable moments of style over the years. So while we wait to see what Porter is wearing for this year golden balloons, we take a look at its most iconic aspect of all time. From red carpets to fashion week appearances, Porter always offers a sensational style.