Checking out the best red carpet looks from Billy Porter

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Billy porter He knows how to own the red carpet.

the Attitude Star has become a fashion favorite over the years, so we can't wait to see what he's wearing for Sunday 2020 golden balloons. The 50-year-old star is nominated in the category of Best Actor in a TV series, Drama, in the awards program for her work on the FX series. This is the second year in a row that Porter has been approved in this category.

Last year, Porter had cameras flickering when he hit the red carpet with an impressive ornate suit, complete with a pink cape! And that is just one of Porter's most memorable moments of style over the years. So while we wait to see what Porter is wearing for this year golden balloons, we take a look at its most iconic aspect of all time. From red carpets to fashion week appearances, Porter always offers a sensational style.

Check out below to see all of Porter's most memorable fashion moments over the years! And be sure to see the 2020 Golden Globes this Sunday!

Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Standing ovation

the Attitude Star made an elegant appearance on the 2019 Oscar red carpet, attending the awards ceremony with an impressive tuxedo jacket and a gala dress, designed by Christian Siriano.

Billy Porter, Michael Kors Collection Fall 2019 Runway Show

Aurora Rose / Patrick McMullan through Getty Images

Fashion Week Feeling

Porter had cameras flickering while attending the Michael Kors fashion show during New York Fashion Week in February 2019.

Billy Porter, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Met Gala Gold

In May 2019, Porter, with a golden Egyptian-style ensemble, was taken to a pink carpet at the Met Gala.

Billy Porter, celebrity sighting at Fashion Week, London Fashion Week 2019

Mike Marsland / WireImage

London looks

Porter attended the Fashion for Relief event in London in September 2019. For the gala, Porter put on this set of feathers, with a fascinating Philip Treacy.

Billy Porter, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmy, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Emmy winner set

The actor, who made history with his Emmy award at the 2019 awards ceremony, put on a Michael Kors suit, complete with crystals.

Billy Porter, Montblanc

Edward Berthelot / Getty Images for Montblanc

Red carpet sighting

In October 2019, Porter attended the Montblanc launch event: (Red) in Paris, with red glasses along with his bright suit.

Billy Porter, fashion Golden Globes

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Pink cape perfection

Porter drew attention with this Golden Globes outfit, which included a pink cape!

Billy Porter, Fashion Police Widget

Stephen Lovekin / WWD / Shutterstock

Powerful in pink

Porter organized the A Place at the Table: the Annual Fall Gala of the Ali Forney Center in this pink ensemble.

Billy porter

Sara Jaye Weiss / Shutterstock

City Chic

The 50-year-old star made a pose at the launch of the Tiffany & Love Studio in New York City.

Billy Porter, Emmy Party 2019

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Pure style

Porter attended the 2019 Pre-Emmy Party in this absolute set in September 2019.

Billy Porter, Tony Awards 2019, Red Carpet Fashion

Stephen Lovekin / Shutterstock

Show-stopper

For the 2019 Tony Awards, Porter put on this pink and red Celestino Couture design.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards air this Sunday, January 5 at 8 p.m. on NBC

Look at our Golden Globes: the internal guide of E! Special this Thursday at 11 p.m. for a preview of Globes. And don't miss the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the Golden Globes 2020 on Sunday, January 5 from 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Balloon ceremony on NBC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT!

