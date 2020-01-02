Charlie Brewer's injury update: Baylor quarterback left Sugar Bowl with a neck injury

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer, who has suffered multiple shocks this season, left Wednesday's Sugar Bowl game against Georgia after receiving another blow to the head.

In the last quarter, Brewer came out of his pocket and ran out of bounds before defensive lineman Travon Walker discovered him late. His head seemed to bounce on the grass as he descended.

MORE: Oregon shows playoff potential in Rose Bowl victory

According to multiple post-game reports, Baylor coach Matt Rhule said Brewer's neck was being tested and he passed the test. It had nothing to do with his head, although he is still monitored.

Brewer, a third-year student, entered the Sugar Bowl after experiencing symptoms similar to a concussion that limited his practice time in December. He was eliminated from the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma on December 7.

Brewer threw for a touchdown and ran for another on Wednesday before his injury. He accumulated 32 touchdowns this season to help Baylor achieve his best season since 2014.

(This story will be updated).

