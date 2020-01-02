Catalan separatists move to break the political stalemate in Spain | News

By Matilda Coleman
The Catalan separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) said Thursday that it will abstain during a vote by Parliament to confirm Pedro Sánchez as prime minister, which could indicate the end of Spain's prolonged political stalemate.

The ERC measure removes a significant obstacle to Sánchez's provisional efforts to form a coalition government led by the Socialists after months of delays in the fourth largest economy in the Eurozone.

The Socialists won the most votes in two consecutive general elections last year.

But they failed to capture a parliamentary majority, which means they could not win a vote of confidence that is required before taking office.

The country has been led by the provisional government of Sánchez for almost a year.

After weeks of negotiations, Sanchez has secured political support from the United We Can anti-austerity party, which will join the coalition government as a minor partner, and several small parties.

Ensuring the abstention of the ERC party, which controls 13 of the 350 seats in the Congress of Deputies, may be enough for Sanchez to get the votes he needs.

He is not expected to get an absolute majority of 176 votes in the first round of voting on Sunday.

But the abstention of the ERC means that the Socialists could get the required simple majority (more votes in favor than against them) in a second vote on Tuesday.

Sánchez's success is not guaranteed. Pending political, legal and administrative decisions may still frustrate you before the votes are counted, including ongoing discussions between the parties.

In addition, the National Electoral Commission must decide soon if the ERC leader, Oriol Junqueras, currently in a Spanish prison for his role in Catalan separatist activities, can take a seat in the European Parliament. The decision could be a political bomb for the ERC.

The Spanish socialist party and the ERC agreed that a future administration led by Sánchez would maintain an open dialogue about the future of the region.

The conclusions of the dialogue will be submitted to a citizen vote in Catalonia.

