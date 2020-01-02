Can there be an agreement between Iran and the United States in the new year? The | I ran

December 29 the United States & # 39; military carried out air strikes in Iraq Y Syria in bases belonging to the paramilitary group Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular mobilization forces), killing at least 25 people and injuring many others. In response, thousands of supporters of the group stormed the US embassy in Baghdad, breaking a main door and setting fire to a reception area.

Reacting to the incident, president of the United States Donald Trump He said he considered Iran "fully responsible,quot; and warned that Tehran "would pay a very high price," but when asked later about the possibility of tensions becoming a war, he told reporters he does not "see that that happens. "

However, the incident demonstrated the fragile nature of peace between Iran and the US. UU., And stressed the importance of reaching a sustainable agreement between the two nations.

The efforts to do exactly that have been continuous.

On December 20, for example, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe received the president of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, in Tokyo to assist in efforts to maintain the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and a group of world powers known as P5 + 1: United States, United Kingdom, France, China, Russia and Germany.

Rouhani's visit to the Japanese capital, the first of an Iranian president in almost 20 years, marked the last chapter in Japan's diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions between Iran and the Trump administration, which unilaterally withdrew the United States from the nuclear agreement and embarked on a maximum pressure strategy against Iran, subjecting it to greater economic, political and diplomatic pressure.

In June 2019, Prime Minister Abe was in Tehran to help negotiate a possible dialogue between the US. UU. And his enemy of the Middle East. The trip, during which Abe urged Iranian leadership continue to comply with international nuclear standards and play a "constructive role,quot; for regional security, It happened shortly after President Trump's state visit to Japan in which Iran was one of the main topics of discussion.

And Abe is not the only world leader who works to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran. In September 2019, French President Emmanuel Macron tried to mediate between Trump and Rouhani outside the General Assembly of the United Nations.

So far, however, mediation efforts have had little success.. The exchange of prisoners on December 7 between the two nations, which was facilitated by Switzerland, is the only small clue we have that it is possible to relieve tensions. But can Tokyo, or anyone else, really reach an agreement between Iran and the United States in the new year?

An agreement between the US UU. And Iran by 2020 is still on its way

Trump is a politician who doesn't like to share credit with anyone. As a result, it is very unlikely that it will allow any other world leader, either Abe or Macron, to play a leading role in the negotiations between Tehran and Washington and have the opportunity to say that they took the resolution of the "Iran problem,quot; possible, if And when that happens. Thus, An important advance in Iran's situation seems unlikely in the absence of a face-to-face meeting between Trump and Rouhani, which would allow the president of the United States to affirm that he solved the problem alone.

But are the conditions ready for such an important meeting to be held in the next year?

Iranian officials have repeatedly rejected direct talks with Washington, while Iran is subject to sanctions, which Trump reimposed after retiring last year from the 2015 nuclear agreement. The Iranian leadership sees sanctions as an attempt to initiate regime change. in Iran, and refuses to negotiate with an aggressive enemy committed to his disappearance.

Trump has said that all he wants from Iran is to commit to never acquire nuclear weapons and that He is not interested in regime change. He reiterated that during his visit to Japan in May.

Iran "has the opportunity to be a great country with the same leadership," Trump said at a joint press conference in Tokyo with Abe. "We are not looking for a regime change. I just want to make that clear."

"I am not looking to harm Iran at all. I am looking for Iran to say there are no nuclear weapons," the president of the United States added. "There are no nuclear weapons for Iran and I think we will make a deal."

If Trump can convince Iranian leaders that he is not seeking a regime change, and that he respects his legitimate rights and interests, then a meeting between him and the Iranian president, based on mutual respect, could be on his way this year, as well as an agreement that would open a new chapter in relations between Iran and the United States.

However, for such an agreement to materialize, the United States would first need to end its "maximum pressure,quot; campaign as a gesture of goodwill and agree to lift sanctions against Iran.

The four main pillars of a successful agreement with Iran

An agreement that satisfies both the United States and Iran would need to have four main components.

First, a guarantee that Iran would commit to Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), The centerpiece of global efforts to prevent the further spread of nuclear weapons.

Second, a guarantee that both the United States and Iran would commit to the UN Security Council. Resolution 2231 that supports the 2015 nuclear agreement and establishing a rigorous monitoring mechanism and a timetable for implementation, while paving the way for the lifting of UN sanctions against the country.

Third, a nuclear "fatwa,quot; (religious verdict) of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, which prohibits the production, possession and storage of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction. Since Iran's commitment to the NPT and the 2015 nuclear agreement would probably be insufficient to convince Trump that Iran really gave up on acquiring nuclear weapons, a religious commitment in the form of nuclear fatwa could help fill the trust gap between the parts

Fourth, a guarantee that neither Iran nor Washington and its allies in the Middle East would take any action that threatened the security and stability of the region.

While in the current circumstances, direct conversations between the US UU. And Iran on regional issues such as the war in Yemen or the situation in Iraq are unlikely, the US UU. They can support Iran's "Peace Effort Effort,quot; proposal to ensure that normalization with Iran does not leave its regional allies exposed to Iranian rule.

Speaking at the UN in September, President Rouhani Offered this new cooperative regional mechanism to promote "peace, stability, progress and well-being,quot; for all residents of the region and improve mutual understanding and friendly relations between them. Rouhani said the initiative would include "several places for cooperation," such as collective provision of energy security, freedom of navigation and free transfer of oil and other resources to and from the Strait of Hormuz and beyond.

The new initiative could speak to needs and concerns shared by most Middle Eastern nations, such as: 1) the need to increase regional arms control and security construction, 2) the establishment of a zone free of weapons of mass destruction around the Gulf, 3) the establishment of mechanisms for the prevention and resolution of regional conflicts, 4 ) the preservation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all the countries of the region, 5) a regional commitment of non-intervention and non-aggression, and 6) new mechanisms of regional cooperation in humanitarian matters, including the treatment of migrants, refugees and people displaced

These articles are also unanimously on the United States wish list for the Middle East.

The maximum pressure policy does not work.

More than a year after its implementation, it is now clear that the US maximum pressure policy against Iran is not working. The political, military and religious leadership of Iran does not seem to yield to the economic pressure of the United States.

Iran will not be the first state to resist sanctions. A comprehensive study of 170 cases of economic sanctions imposed in the 20th century Century revealed that less than a third of them achieved their political goals. Another study He discovered that economic sanctions in the twentieth century have been less than 5 percent successful. One The side effect of the imposition of sanctions by the Trump administration on Iran has been a change in Iran's priorities to find your business partners in the east, particularly in China.

Undoubtedly, the Trump administration's sanctions have damaged Iran. High inflation rates and unemployment are damaging Iran's economy. Its oil exports have been drastically reduced and, according to the International Monetary Fund, I ranThe economy has shrunk 9.5 percent this year. Sanctions have affected the living standards of persons and the shortage of medical and pharmaceutical products has had a serious impact on the population, especially cancer. patients. Despite recent protests against the regime, however, the Iranian public does not wants your government surrender to American demands.

In addition, in the long term, Iran has been on an upward trajectory: life expectancy has resurrected, from 54 years in 1980 to 74 in 2012; The national youth literacy rate is 98 percent; and Iran's scientific production increased 18 times between 1996 and 2008, making it the fastest growing country in terms of scientific production in the world. Iran has also been able to develop its national manufacturing and high-tech industries, such as aerospace, telecommunications, machine tools, conventional weapons and petrochemical products. According to Forbes, 335,000 Iranian graduates finished a degree in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) in 2016, ranking fifth after China, India, USA. UU. And Russia as the country with the highest scientific education in the world.

More than a year and a half after its implementation, the Trump administration's maximum pressure policy on Iran has clearly failed. Now is the time for the United States to adopt a new strategy, one that avoids the mistakes of the past. An unstable Iran could lead to the reappearance of terrorist groups with global influence such as ISIL. If Trump wants a fair and lasting deal, the four-pillar package offers a way forward. This new year is a good time to change the discourse and experiment with a new, more sustainable and constructive strategy based on reality on the ground.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.