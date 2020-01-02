Calum Chambers: Arsenal defense out for up to nine months with ACL injury | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML484cc38fa792d66b0746c221065211bc9% %MINIFYHTML484cc38fa792d66b0746c221065211bc10%





Calum Chambers had a successful surgery on Thursday, but will be out for up to nine months

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers will be out for six to nine months after breaking the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee against Chelsea.

A statement from Arsenal said: "In addition to the injury suffered during the game against Chelsea on Sunday, we can confirm that Calum broke the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee."

"Calum has had a successful surgery in London on Thursday morning. The rehabilitation process is expected to take between six and nine months."

"Everyone in the club will support Calum to ensure he returns to the field as soon as possible."

