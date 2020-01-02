Calum Chambers: Arsenal defense out for up to nine months with ACL injury | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLbe03e948a83c0826dee2df31ce3823189% %MINIFYHTMLbe03e948a83c0826dee2df31ce38231810%

Héctor Bellerin and Gabriel Martinelli being evaluated before Leeds; Kieran Tierney hoped to train again in March





Arsenal defender Calum Chambers will be out for six to nine months after breaking the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee against Chelsea.

A statement from Arsenal said: "In addition to the injury suffered during the game against Chelsea on Sunday, we can confirm that Calum broke the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee."

"Calum has had a successful surgery in London on Thursday morning. The rehabilitation process is expected to take between six and nine months."

"Everyone in the club will support Calum to ensure he returns to the field as soon as possible."

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta admitted that the club could be more active than expected in the January transfer window after Chambers underwent surgery.

Leave the new boss Arteta with no options in defense and meet with technical director Edu and soccer boss Raul Sanllehi this week to reflect on plans for the month.

Mikel Arteta may have to sign an advocate at the transfer window after the injury to Chambers

When asked what Arsenal fans can expect at the winter window, the Spaniard said: "That we will try to be in the market to see options that can strengthen the team, that is safe and our obligation and we will be working on that." .

"My obligation is to give my opinion on the things we can improve. Obviously we have a serious injury with Calum a few days ago that will change our plans on the back."

"The reality is that we cannot do much. I am more concerned about recovering players from injury and trying to improve the players I have here, getting everyone to participate and understanding what we are trying to do."

"And if something extra comes up and we believe it is the right opportunity to improve what we have, then let's do it."

Arteta described Chambers' injury as "significant,quot; and, although he did not want to put a schedule on his recovery, he admitted: "It does not look good."

