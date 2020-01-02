Busy Philipps's post about his devastation after E! Canceled his talk show has celebrities gathering around him

On New Year's Eve, actress Busy Philipps published a series of "Casigramas," which were photos from last year that she was going to post on Instagram until she thought about it better. The 40-year-old woman really made fans talk when she posted photos from April 5, when she discovered that E! he was not going to renew his nightly talk show Busy tonight, and opened in the legend about how devastating it was.

Now, other celebrities are joining around Philipps after she was so open and honest, and they are also big fans of how her 11-year-old daughter Birdie reacted to her mother losing her show.

See this post on Instagram Final round of #almostgrams 2019! The busy night was canceled! April 5, 2019! I flew to Dallas to film commercials over the weekend for Michael & # 39; s. When my plane took off, the song that was playing was my favorite song of Deerhunter, he would have laughed. I felt it was a good sign. When I landed, my manager sent me a text message to call her. Which I did. And she told me E! I would not renew my show after the order was finished in a month. It was effectively canceled. I was surprised, especially since the last message I received from the director of E (who has now left🤷‍♀️) was about busy marketing tonight, which he was excited to tell me about. Anyway. I did what anyone would do. I sat in the hotel lobby in Dallas, ordered three tequilas and called Marc, Caissie, Eric, Tina, Caissie again and cried. I waited for a call or an email from someone in E who never arrived, so I sent a text message to the head of the network that really makes me laugh to this day (slide 3). Then I took some selfies (first 2 photos), I received a text message from Marc that reminded me of Deerhunter's song (slide 4), I made a music video in my hotel room (which I published in my stories at that time), then I went and got a tattoo on my ankle; the illustration in my chapter book where some guys in this business really screwed me up (slide 5), THEN before I went to bed, I saw that it was a new moon and what that moon meant (slide 6). Y. Anyway. Everything started to clear up and I knew that things were going to be better than good. Just before the show ended, I found a letter that my daughter wrote to E! and I feel that as this year is about to end, the decade is closing, it is the right time to publish the letter (slides 7,8,9🤣). And everything else since April 5. Because here's the thing. The moon was right, the song was a good sign, my girl knows something about her mother: I work hard AF and I love to prove that people are wrong and, finally, men will always try to fuck you, so fuck them and discover another thing . That is exactly what Caissie and I have been doing. And next year; In 2020 we can finally share it. 😍 Happy new year everyone! Goodnight everyone! I love you so much!!! A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) in December 31, 2019 at 5:58 p.m. PST

In the post, the Dawson's torrent alum published a series of photos that showed her crying with mascara running down her face, and wrote in the caption that they were from the day she discovered E! I would not be renewing Busy tonight.

Philipps explained that he was "devastated,quot; by the news, and posted a screenshot of the last text message conversation he had with the boss of E! (which no longer works on the network).

In the last text message from the head of the network, he told Philipps that they would organize a meeting for next week after she returned from her trip to Dallas to discuss the new marketing of her program, and he was available to Talk every time she wanted.

After hearing that the program was canceled by his agent, Philipps replied: “No, friend. You are bad at your job. Do it better. "

Finally, Philipps decided that despite the cancellation, it was fine because things would improve. However, Birdie was angry because E! He had canceled his mother's program, and Philipps published the letter that the 11-year-old girl wrote by hand on the web.

“You are the worst television network. NEVER. Why! Well 1. You got rid of my mother show 2. You are crazy (sic) a lot of people lose there (sic) jobs. 3. You stink. Well, anyway, my mother works much harder than you, so you don't deserve her (sic). She will find another place, ”Birdie wrote. “She will push you up **. Sincrly (sic), Birdie.

Many celebrities could not get enough of Birdie's letter, with Jennifer Garner writing, "Birdie for president!" Catt Sadler, who left E! In 2017 because he was paid less than his male co-star, he wrote that Birdie should meet her children because they would have a lot to talk about

Busy tonight aired 105 episodes on E! between October 2018 and May 2019, and the show was produced by Tina Fey. Busy Philipps and her husband Marc Silverstein are parents of Birdie, 11, and Cricket, 6.



