Busy Philipps reveals his feelings of devastation after the cancellation of his E! Talk show

Philipps's busy feelings towards 2019 could be mixed, at best, considering that he recently lost his E! talk show, Busy tonight, after its cancellation in May after less than a year on the air. Page Six reported that Busy took his Instagram to explain what happened, as well as his feelings towards the test.

40 years old White girls alum published several photographs in his account regarding the cancellation of his series on New Year's Eve. According to the actress, she was in Dallas, Texas, to film commercials for Michaels and received a call from her manager who told her they were not going to renew her program.

Busy was "surprised,quot; by the news because he had just finished a text message conversation with the president of E!, In which he was informed of his intention to start a marketing campaign for the series. Page Six reports that the president mentioned above is gone.

According to Philipps, she did "what anyone would do,quot;, ordered three tequilas and sat in a hotel and drank, while crying, calling some of her friends and coworkers to inform them of what happened. In addition, Busy sent a message that the actress claims to laugh "to this day."

See this post on Instagram Final round of #almostgrams 2019! The busy night was canceled! April 5, 2019! I flew to Dallas to film commercials over the weekend for Michael & # 39; s. When my plane took off, the song that was playing was my favorite song of Deerhunter, he would have laughed. I felt it was a good sign. When I landed, my manager sent me a text message to call her. Which I did. And she told me E! I would not renew my show after the order was finished in a month. It was effectively canceled. I was surprised, especially since the last message I received from the director of E (who has now left🤷‍♀️) was about busy marketing tonight, which he was excited to tell me about. Anyway. I did what anyone would do. I sat in the hotel lobby in Dallas, ordered three tequilas and called Marc, Caissie, Eric, Tina, Caissie again and cried. I waited for a call or an email from someone in E who never arrived, so I sent a text message to the head of the network that really makes me laugh to this day (slide 3). Then I took some selfies (first 2 photos), I received a text message from Marc that reminded me of Deerhunter's song (slide 4), I made a music video in my hotel room (which I published in my stories at that time), then I went and got a tattoo on my ankle; the illustration in my chapter book where some guys in this business really screwed me up (slide 5), THEN before I went to bed, I saw that it was a new moon and what that moon meant (slide 6). Y. Anyway. Everything started to clear up and I knew that things were going to be better than good. Just before the show ended, I found a letter that my daughter wrote to E! and I feel that as this year is about to end, the decade is closing, it is the right time to publish the letter (slides 7,8,9🤣). And everything else since April 5. Because here's the thing. The moon was right, the song was a good sign, my girl knows something about her mother: I work hard AF and I love to prove that people are wrong and, finally, men will always try to fuck you, so fuck them and discover another thing . That is exactly what Caissie and I have been doing. And next year; In 2020 we can finally share it. 😍 Happy new year everyone! Goodnight everyone! I love you so much!!! A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) in December 31, 2019 at 5:58 p.m. PST

Philipps posted a picture of herself crying in front of the mirror, along with a letter that her 11-year-old daughter wrote to E! She wrote that E! It was the worst television network, and he told them several reasons why he hated them.

As previously reported, Bust tonight It started on October 28, 2018, and in a May Instagram post, the star revealed that it was going to end. The actress said in May that they were trying to find another place to send her show, but it is not clear if she will air again soon.

Ad

At the moment, it is currently unknown why the program was taken off the air, but in general, networks eliminate programs due to low ratings, although, in some cases, networks may withdraw them due to controversy, as in the case of Roseanne Barr case, or because it is simply the right time after a successful career, as in the case of Friends.



Post views:

0 0