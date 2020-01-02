Bryshere Gray is confident that he will be acquitted of accusations over a 7-Eleven dispute

%MINIFYHTMLd3aba6baa79ff3a739798332237aece09% %MINIFYHTMLd3aba6baa79ff3a739798332237aece010%

The actor of the & # 39; Empire & # 39; He was interrogated by police in Orlando, Florida, after a 7-Eleven cashier accused him of spitting on the floor and throwing him a bag of chips when confronted.

"Empire"star Bryshere Y. Gray is under police investigation after having been involved in a dispute with an employee of a store in Florida.

The actor, who is also known as rapper Yazz, was questioned by police in Orlando last month (December 2019), when he was accused of spitting on the floor of a 7-Eleven.

The cashier claims that Gray, who was accompanied by a friend, began throwing insults from his mouth when he was confronted with his alleged behavior, and threw a bag of chips before leaving the store.

However, Gray told the police that it was his friend who had spit on the ground, and even tried to amend it by cleaning up the mess, only to have the employee yell at him and throw something in his direction.

According to TMZ, he hopes that the surveillance images of the incident will clear his name as an instigator, although that has not yet happened, since the case is still under investigation.

No arrests were made at that time due to the contradictory statements and the lack of visible injuries, and although Gray refused to press charges, the secretary made it clear that he wants the actor to be prosecuted, in case the police agree that he It's to blame