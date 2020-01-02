Bolton fan banned for allegedly using racially abusive language | Soccer news





Bolton confirmed an incident of alleged racist abuse that occurred during his defeat at home by Burton Albion

A Bolton supporter received an immediate ban order for alleged racist abuse during the game against Burton on New Year's Day.

Bolton has confirmed that an incident occurred during his Sky Bet League One match against Albion at Bolton University Stadium, which the visitors won 4-3.

A club statement said: "A report was made to our butlers during the game about a follower who uses racially abusive language."

"The individual was immediately expelled from the stadium and subsequently issued an immediate prohibition order, pending further investigation by the Greater Manchester police."

"Bolton Wanderers Football Club does not tolerate racist or discriminatory abuse of any kind and will not hesitate to take appropriate measures.

"We continue to encourage followers to report any such behavior to the nearest administrator or download the Kick It Out application."

1:45 The highlight of the defeat at Bolton's 4-3 home against Burton on New Year's Day The highlight of the defeat at Bolton's 4-3 home against Burton on New Year's Day

Elsewhere on Wednesday, the defeat at home of the Huddersfield Sky Bet Championship against Stoke was interrupted by a tannoy announcement after visiting midfielder James McClean allegedly had been targeted by sectarian abuse.

There were also three fans expelled from the Amex stadium for "unacceptable abuse,quot; during Brighton's home draw against Chelsea in the Premier League.