Blue Ivy looks adult in picture with her mom Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion!

Blue Ivy looks so adult and so similar to her mother in new photos of a New Year's Eve celebration! The 7-year-old girl shook her hair straight for the special night and seemed very happy to receive the new decade together with her mother, Beyonce.

But the mother and daughter duo did not pose for the perfect photos by themselves!

In fact, the photos were shared by Megan Thee Stallion on her own platform, since she was also in them!

The Hot Girl Summer star posted the two photos on Instagram and fans discovered they were at a New Year's Eve party just by looking at the singer's festive hat.

"Happy 2020," the rapper simply wrote in the caption.

The publication has already gathered more than one million likes in less than 24 hours!

Naturally, many fans were super excited to see Beyonce's firstborn, and some rushed to compare her to the triple threat, pointing out how much they looked, the more she grew.

‘OMGEEE !! Blu looks like his MAGNIFICENT mom, "said one user.

‘Look blue … she's a mini Bey," wrote another.

Some also noted that she has been busy growing a lot, writing things like: "Blue Ivy is growing very fast."

The photo arrives just before his birthday since he will turn 8 next week!

As for Megan Thee Stallion, the successful rapper considers Beyonce a great inspiration, so it was definitely great to pose with her on New Year's Eve.

He previously sprouted on the superstar, telling E! News that ‘I love Beyoncé. We are both from Houston and she is simply amazing. It is like the most hardworking woman in history. I like to take notes of her. "

Seeing their interactions, many fans were happy for Megan, while others asked for a collaboration in 2020!



