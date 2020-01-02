Blac Chyna's ex who he cheated revealed to be an Assyrian prince

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

The slut of the music video was dating a man who used to be known only as Cj, who now identifies as His Royal Highness Dani Chamoun Beddawi, but supposedly cheated on him with Future.

Up News Info
Blac Chyna He has lost his chance to be a true princess. The reality star, who has been dating a number of rich and famous men, was romantically linked to a boy who was previously only known as Cj after his separation from YBN Almighty Jay last year. It turns out that his ex was a royalty.

Cj now reveals himself as the Prince of Assyria, His Royal Highness Dani Chamoun Beddawi. Many have claimed that he was rich and connected to the music industry. After the revelation of his royalty background, he and his family are reported to have a lot of money immobilized on land and hydrocarbons in Iraq and Iran.

But Cj was more in love with her than she was with him. Friends close to Chyna said she wasn't ready for a serious relationship at the time and cheated on him with Future. Shortly after that, she finished things with Cj.

Since then, the prince moved and is now committed to another royalty, Princess Themeshayina Sibahle Dlamini, daughter of King Mswati III, the king of Swaziland.

Before dating Cj, Chyna was in an intermittent relationship with Jay, whose real name is Jay Bradley. They first became an article in February last year after being seen together at a bowling date in Los Angeles. The couple separated briefly in June, before getting back together. However, their reconciliation was short-lived because the two separated soon after. In August, the two provoked another rumor of reconciliation after they were seen together during a meeting at Turkey Leg Hut in Houston.

The 31-year-old model was also briefly linked to another rapper, Kid buu, last summer, but they separated after having an altercation during a vacation in Hawaii. Meanwhile, Jay was in a relationship with the singer of "Everything Nice" Dream doll after his separation with Chyna. They broke up after Jay was surprised commenting Megan Thee Stallion& # 39; s Instagram Live.

Recent Articles

Kendall Jenner shows Christmas decorations in her $ 8.5 million mansion – Watch the video

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
It may be the new year, but that does not mean it is time to save the Christmas decorations at the moment. The Kardashians...
Read more

Justin Bieber and Jordan Binnington head to the showdown after the singer accepts the hockey challenge

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WENN / DJDMThe success creator & # 39; I Don & # 39; t Care & # 39; He will face the St....
Read more

U.S. Army Scientists UU. Demonstrate power and data track for the next generation squad gun – Defense Blog

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
As reported by the U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center. In the US, military scientists have demonstrated a train of power and data for...
Read more

French Montana continues to roll 50 Cent, shares a picture of him kissing a man

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WENN / FayesVision / AvalonThe rapper & # 39; Unforgettable & # 39; is responding to the star of & # 39; Power &...
Read more

Jofra Archer leaves the second test against South Africa due to an elbow injury | Cricket News

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more
©