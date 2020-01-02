Blac Chyna touched the bag – Cheated on the Prince of Assyria!

Blac Chyna is reputed to be a man-eating man. He has dated some of the richest and most famous men in the world. But now MTO News just learned that he was dating royalty.

Last year, after getting rid of YBN, Chyna dated a guy who was just called "Cj."

He seemed more in her than she in him. He even claimed that he was in love with her, but I don't think she was ready for a serious relationship, so he ended it. And it is said that she began to fool him with Future.

During their relationship, it was always a mystery of what he did, all that was known was that he was connected in the music industry and that he had money.

Well, it turns out that he is an Assyrian prince, His Royal Highness Dani Chamoun Beddawi. His family has a lot of money immobilized on land and hydrocarbons in Iraq and Iran.

Here are pictures of the two together:

Well, here is the Prince, looking very regal on his real IG page:

The prince has advanced now and has landed standing. He is currently engaged to Princess Themeshayina Sibahle Dlamini, daughter of King Mswati III, King of Swaziland.