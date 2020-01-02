Bird flu kills tens of thousands of turkeys in Poland | Poland news

%MINIFYHTML3c78c4ed6ab9bcb1316f7db7986beb889% %MINIFYHTML3c78c4ed6ab9bcb1316f7db7986beb8810%

According to the media and local authorities, up to 40,000 poultry will be slaughtered after the bird flu has been responsible for the death of at least 25,000 turkeys in eastern Poland.

Massive slaughter of birds on Thursday occurs in the Lubartow area, an important poultry region, Polish veterinary authorities said.

It was not clear how the bird flu virus reached the farms.

%MINIFYHTML3c78c4ed6ab9bcb1316f7db7986beb8811% %MINIFYHTML3c78c4ed6ab9bcb1316f7db7986beb8812%

Poland is the largest poultry producer in Europe, according to Eurostat data, and the last time it had an outbreak of bird flu was in 2017.

Plus:

Andrzej Danielak, president of the Polish Association of Breeders and Poultry Producers, said three farms could be affected, with up to 350,000 birds at risk within a three-kilometer radius.

"Veterinary services are implementing virus eradication procedures in this situation," local authorities said. Lubartow The county said in a press release issued Tuesday, adding that the virus was a subtype of the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu that can also threaten people.

The H5N8 strain has not yet infected any human anywhere in the world to date, according to the UK National Health Service.

Authorities said crisis meetings had been held, while images of the private Polsat station showed police cars blocking a road in the area.

Poland produces about 17 percent of the poultry in the EU and exported more than one million tons of poultry in the first half of 2019, mainly to Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and France, according to the Dutch Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality.