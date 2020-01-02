Bhad Bhabie denies having undergone plastic surgery: & # 39; Stop putting on makeup S ** t & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLebf63d2be635f403972607104dcc13389% %MINIFYHTMLebf63d2be635f403972607104dcc133810%

Taking Instagram Stories, the 16-year-old woman, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, denies the accusation that some work has been done on her face or body through plastic surgery.

Danielle Bregoli a.k.a. Bhad Bhabie admits that she looks different from before. However, the 16-year-old rapper insists that the change was not the result of plastic surgery.

By turning to Instagram stories, Bhabie denied the accusation of having done some work on her face or body. "I think a lot of you forget that I'm getting older, so I'm going to start looking different," so she said, "Stop inventing shit, I don't have any surgery … leave me alone."

Bhad Bhabie calmed the rumors of plastic surgery.

She continued writing in a separate publication, "Always remember! Rumors are transmitted by those who hate, spread by fools and accepted by idiots."

Throughout his career, Bhabie has faced criticism for almost everything. Apparently tired of being criticized, the woman broke her silence about the controversy over her braids that led her to announce her plan to leave the industry and return to her hometown.

In an Instagram post full of expletives, he continued to insist that he had done nothing wrong and instead suggested that they were the people who could not handle the truth. "I'll keep it real, I'm not fit for this fame shit," he shouted. "I am too real, nobody can handle the truth and if I am being attacked by something I will say the damn truth about it and you cannot handle that."

"I returned to Florida with my family living my best life," he continued. "I could give two f ** ks on this fame s ** t". She continued: "I will stay in Florida and live my real life. F ** k this Hollywood. Fame s ** t (sic)."

Prior to this, Bhabie responded to enemies who accused her of cultural appropriation for wearing box braids. "How am I appropriating something?" she argued. "Correct me if I'm wrong, but I thought someone would culturally appropriate something that should have been based on someone from the culture that created it and I know I've never done anything like that."

"For all black females who say that my hair (is not) destined for box braids, guess what shit they have to be straight, but they stick whole wigs on their heads and sew Brazilian / Indian / Peruvian hair that (it's nothing) like the natural texture of your hair, "he said. "I hope you all are bald and stay up all night thinking about this. My braids and I are going to sleep very well."