Belgian judge suspends extradition of Puigdemont of Catalonia | News

A Brussels court suspended the extradition of former Catalan independence leader Carles Puigdemont, his lawyer said Thursday.

The Belgian judge in charge of the case also suspended the arrest warrant issued against former Catalan cabinet member Toni Comin, citing his immunity as members of the European Parliament (MEP), said Paul Beckaert

Plus:

The two are wanted in Spain for their role in an illegal secession offer of 2017 by the Catalan government and the separatist legislators.

They fled to Belgium after the attempt at independence failed, and they were elected to the European Parliament in May 2019 as representatives of the Catalan separatist parties in Spain.

Another leader and Catalan MEP, former Vice President Oriol Junqueras, is serving a prison sentence for his role in the prohibited referendum.

Last month, the Court of Justice of the European Communities (ECJ) said that Junqueras had the right to immunity since he was elected to the European Parliament in May 2019, which means that Puigdemont and Comin should benefit from the same immunity.

However, it is not clear if they will finally be allowed to take them.

The Belgian federal prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Puigdemont surrendered to the Belgian justice authorities in October after Spain issued an arrest warrant, after the sentence of 12 of his former colleagues.

Last week, Spain's state prosecutor called for the temporary release of Junqueras, in what was widely seen as a gesture of political goodwill, as the ruling Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) seeks Catalan support to form a government .

The state prosecutor's office requested the Spanish Supreme Court on December 30 to allow Junqueras to travel to Brussels to take his seat as a member of the European Parliament (MEP).