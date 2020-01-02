Bangladesh blocks news website accusing minister of corruption | Bangladesh News

%MINIFYHTMLd71929724e63bead7639df10987f20e29% %MINIFYHTMLd71929724e63bead7639df10987f20e210%

The Bangladeshi authorities have blocked access to a Sweden-based investigative journalism website after they published a report alleging corruption by an influential Bangladeshi minister.

Netra News was blocked in Bangladesh within 72 hours after the publication of the story about Obaidul Quader, Bangladesh's road and bridge transport minister.

The story, which was based on advice from a whistleblower and photos from Quader's verified Facebook page, raises questions about his collection of luxury watches from brands such as Rolex, Louis Vuitton and Ulysse Nardin.

Readers in Bangladesh contacted Netra News to complain that they could not access the website without using a VPN, an editor of the online publication told Al Jazeera.

Jahurul Haque, president of the Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC), the government agency that controls the country's web access, told Al Jazeera that he received "no official government order,quot; to block the website.

However, he said that the Directorate General for Intelligence of Forces (DGFI), the intelligence agency of the armed forces of Bangladesh, also has the ability to block a website.

DGFI declined to comment on the issue.

Netra News told Al Jazeera in a sentence They had been able to independently verify that their website is blocked by the defense agency.

A source close to the Department of Telecommunications (DOT) in Dhaka told a Netra News editor that "the agency was behind the block."

Investigation

The article, published on December 26 with the headline, A Fancy Doll, questioned how the minister could afford such expensive accessories.

Qauder is also the co-secretary general of the ruling Awami League in Bangladesh and is considered the second most powerful man after Bangladesh's party president and prime minister, Sheikh Hasina.

Tasneem Khalil, editor in chief of Netra News, told Al Jazeera that Quader has a declared annual income of approximately $ 36,000, while only one of his Rolex watches is priced at $ 34,000.

"We asked if the minister bought these watches himself or received them as a gift in exchange for granting lucrative contracts. And because of this very basic act of journalism, our website has been blocked in Bangladesh," he said.

Al Jazeera tried to contact Quader several times. His secretary said he was not available for comment.

Mahbubul Alam Hanif, a spokesman for the Awami League who has the rank of joint secretary general, said: "I cannot comment on the Quader watch collection. It is not my duty to take care of your wrist (Quader's)."

In his recent electoral manifesto, Awami League He said he would adopt a zero tolerance approach against corruption.

"There is no definitive evidence that Quader has been involved in any corruption," he said. Hanif, who refused to give a reason behind the blocking of the news website.

Previous Cases

Netra News also published a story about an influential Bangladeshi security officer, the prime minister's security adviser, and his alleged role in the forced disappearance and death in custody of a retired army captain.

Al Jazeera published a story about this development in March, after which the Al Jazeera website was blocked in Bangladesh.

"Unfortunately, this affront to press freedom is not new or surprising. With this blatant act of censorship, Netra News joins an increasingly long list of websites that include Al Jazeera English (Qatar) and The Wire (India ) that they were blocked in Bangladesh for reporting on issues that irritated the highest levels of power in the country, "Khalil said.

He said Netra News was created to address media censorship in Bangladesh.

"In trying to block their website, the Bangladeshi authorities are confirming the importance of independent journalism platforms such as Netra News," Khalili said.