Baghdad, Indonesia, Australia: your Thursday briefing

Happy new year and welcome to the first morning information session of 2020.
We are covering the aftermath of the siege in Embassy of the United States in Baghdadmysterious drone sightings in the Great Plains, and the death of two great sports figures.
Iran's demonstration of influence in Iraq
A two-day confrontation at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that involved thousands of pro-Iranian demonstrators demonstrated how much power Tehran exercises within Iraq.
Protesters dispersed on Wednesday at the behest of Iran-backed militia leaders who had organized the demonstration. Later, leaders said the withdrawal was conditional on the commitment of Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to move forward with legislation to force US troops to withdraw.
Reach: In retaliation for a rocket attack that killed an American contractor, the United States launched air strikes against an Iraqi militia that has Iran's support, killing at least 24 people. The wrath of the Iraqis returned to the United States, which led to the siege of the embassy complex.
Whats Next: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo canceled a trip to Ukraine and four other nations to control tensions in Iraq.
Kim Jong-un challenge and caution
The leader of North Korea promised on Wednesday to expand his country's nuclear force and threatened to show a "new strategic weapon." He also warned that North Korea would no longer be bound by a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range ballistics tests. missiles
But his threats lacked specific details, and he did not explicitly say that he was finishing diplomacy with the United States, which reflects A wait and see approach that leaves room for more negotiations.
News Analysis: "Both the Iranians and the North Koreans seem to feel the vulnerability of a president under political trial and face re-election, even if they are often clumsy when trying to play those events to their advantage." Read more from our national security correspondent.
Unexplained drones swarm over the meadow
Since mid-December, the sheriff's departments in eastern Colorado and western Nebraska have received reports of drones flying in precise formations over rural villages and open fields during the night.
The drones have provoked a federal investigation, and they can be perfectly legal, but they remain unexplained. Some have suggested that they could be part of a mapping operation or a land survey conducted by an oil and gas company.
Background: Operators of all drones, except the smallest ones, must register with the federal government since 2015, but state and local officials cannot easily identify the owner of a drone or track its location.
Quotable: "It's creepy," said Missy Blackman, who saw three drones on her farm in Nebraska. "I have many questions about why and what they are, and nobody seems to have any answers."
A racial division on campus
A video intended to promote unity on the main campus of the University of Wisconsin in Madison instead, it caused a judgment on who feels at home there when virtually all the students in the video were white.
Black students say the video, which was produced by the student welcome committee, highlights why they feel unwanted on campus. The university has much less African-Americans per capita than the state, where 6.7 percent of residents are black.
As we know: As part of a project on life on a university campus, The Times began interviewing Wisconsin students on the first day of school, before the video was released. Then, the topic dominated our conversations with students, offering a window to their complicated and changing views on race.
Another angle: A group of students of color at Harvard says that, even when the university defends their use of race in admissions, they devalue their experiences and fail to retain the professors who support them.
Millennial anxiety, 20 years later
For millennials, Y2K felt like an apocalypse. People wondered if the clocks would know what year to turn to, if bank accounts would continue to work and if planes would fall from the sky. Above, a survival shop in Allegany, New York, in May 2000.
Two decades later, our Styles desk He looked at the legacy of Y2K panic and how he left behind a group of 30-year-old nerves.
This is what is happening most.
The Israeli leader seeks immunity: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked Parliament to grant him immunity from prosecution in three corruption cases. Critics said the rare request violated the principle of equality before the law.
The escape of Carlos Ghosn: The former Nissan president said he would tell his story "from next week," after mysteriously leaving Japan, where he faced trial and fled to Lebanon.
Victim in Hanukkah's attack: One of the people who were injured in an anti-Semitic stab in a suburb of New York remains in a coma and is unlikely to wake up, his family said.
"Mayor Pete,quot; no more: Pete Buttigieg's eight years as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, are over. The Democratic presidential candidate said in 2018 that he would not seek a third term.
Excuse Pope Francis: The pontiff suggested that he had lost his patience after slapping a woman who grabbed him in a reception line at the Vatican.
Snapshot: Up in New South Wales, Australia, this week. At least 15 people have died in fires across the country since September, and we observe The scope and cause of the flames.
In Memory: David Stern, commissioner of N.B.A. For 30 years, he helped transform the league into a global multi-million dollar industry. He died on Wednesday at age 77.
Don Larsen also died on Wednesday, at 90. The former New York Yankees pitcher launched the only perfect game in the history of the World Series, in 1956.
Preview of the gadgets 2020: Expect more wearables and 5G service, writes our technology columnist. Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant can even start cooperating.
52-place traveler: In his last office, our columnist visited the final stops on his list: the sunny islands of French Polynesia and the winter Calgary, Alberta.
What we are reading: Your report writer, Chris, recommends The Washington Post list of what is outside and what is inside by 2020: "Since 1978, my former employer has compiled an annual cultural zeitgeist score card. It includes useful links for diversion, like me, who cannot understand most of the tickets ".
Cook: Ground beef and macaroni are cooked in a pot, including pasta.
Watch: Greta Gerwig on stage, Jack London at the movies and Broadway revivals are among the 12 things our critics expect this year.
Read: Two books by Polish fantasy writer Andrzej Sapkowski, whose work is the basis of the Netflix series "The Witcher,quot;, are released on our monthly bestseller list of audio fiction.
Smarter life: One of the best things you can do for your health is to reduce the added sugar. Our 7-day sugar challenge shows the way.
When to start (and end) a decade
In recent weeks, The Times has published many articles that mark the end of the decade. However, several readers have written to us passionately arguing that the decade has another year.
In the sixth century, a Christian scholar named Dionysius Exiguus invented the year-old Domini numbering system, in which the year 1 d was supposed. C. would indicate the year of the birth of Jesus. There was no year zero, so the beginning of the first decade of the Common Era began with 1 and ended with 10.
Like language, time is socially constructed. People celebrated the end of the century in 2000 because the dramatic change in numbers served as a convenient marker, and also because humans are attracted to round numbers. But the first year of the third millennium is, technically, 2001. That said, someone born in 2000 was not alive in the 90s.
We will have it both ways. Welcome to the last year of the 202s, and also at the beginning of the 2020s.
