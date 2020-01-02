Baghdad, Indonesia, Australia: your Thursday briefing

But his threats lacked specific details, and he did not explicitly say that he was finishing diplomacy with the United States, which reflects A wait and see approach that leaves room for more negotiations.

News Analysis: "Both the Iranians and the North Koreans seem to feel the vulnerability of a president under political trial and face re-election, even if they are often clumsy when trying to play those events to their advantage." Read more from our national security correspondent.

Unexplained drones swarm over the meadow

Since mid-December, the sheriff's departments in eastern Colorado and western Nebraska have received reports of drones flying in precise formations over rural villages and open fields during the night.

The drones have provoked a federal investigation, and they can be perfectly legal, but they remain unexplained. Some have suggested that they could be part of a mapping operation or a land survey conducted by an oil and gas company.

Background: Operators of all drones, except the smallest ones, must register with the federal government since 2015, but state and local officials cannot easily identify the owner of a drone or track its location.

Quotable: "It's creepy," said Missy Blackman, who saw three drones on her farm in Nebraska. "I have many questions about why and what they are, and nobody seems to have any answers."