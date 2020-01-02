Austria's coalition agreement includes veil prohibition, preventive custody | News

An agreement between conservatives and Greens to form a ruling coalition in Austria includes banning scarves at school until the age of 14 and preventive custody of potentially dangerous people.

The measures are part of what conservative leader Sebastian Kurz describes as his tough stance on undocumented immigration and "political Islam,quot;, with the aim of attracting his base, but also to the disappointed former supporters of the extreme right, whose Coalition with its party collapsed in May.

The agreement, whose details the parties detailed on Thursday, also contains concessions to the environmental demands of the Greens, including increased taxes on flights leaving Austria.

The agreement reached on Wednesday will allow Kurz to assume the position of chancellor and bring the Greens to power for the first time.

At a press conference with the leader of the Greens, Werner Kogler, Kurz called the agreement "the best of both worlds."

It includes raising the age until girls are banned from wearing a handkerchief at school at age 14 around 10, an extension of a policy introduced under Kurz's last coalition with the extreme right.

It also includes reviving a disputed plan for preventive custody of potentially dangerous people, even if they have not committed a crime, which was filed under the previous coalition after a deadly stabbing apparently committed by an asylum seeker in February.

Such measures will be difficult to swallow for many supporters of the Greens. The coalition agreement must still be approved by the highest decision-making body of the Greens, the Federal Council, on Saturday.

Sources of friction within the coalition.

While few expect the Federal Council, which includes several party members, such as its local and national legislators, to block the agreement, immigration and security are likely to be constant sources of friction within the coalition.

While Kurz has insisted on keeping its hard line registered trademark in immigration matters, the Greens have called for a tax reform to make products and services with a large carbon footprint more expensive.

"Flying, a little but still … it will become more expensive," Kogler said. "In the medium term, also taking the train will be cheaper."

The current tax on flights outside Austria, ranging from 3.50 euros ($ 3.92) to 17.50 euros per passenger, depending on the distance of the flight, will be replaced by a flat rate of 12 euros. Existing truck tolls will also increase for the most polluting vehicles.

A more thorough review will be carried out on the establishment of the "truth of prices,quot; in carbon emissions and then the measures implemented step by step from 2022, according to the plan.