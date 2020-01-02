Australia and New Zealand players will wear black bracelets for forest fire victims in Sydney Test | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML05b932a81d507930fcb556c7ee3c03109% %MINIFYHTML05b932a81d507930fcb556c7ee3c031010%

Nick Kyrgios has tweeted his support to people affected by wildfires in Australia, promising to donate $ 200 for each ace he hits this summer





Teams on both sides will wear black bracelets for the second test in Sydney on Friday

Australia and New Zealand will wear black bracelets in the third Test in Sydney on Friday in honor of those affected by wildfires in Australia.

Sixteen people have been confirmed dead since the fire season began, 15 of them in New South Wales, including three firefighters.

Tens of thousands of people have been ordered to leave parts of the east coast of Australia with more than 1,300 homes destroyed in New South Wales, almost 400 of them since Monday.

The southern coast of the state is expected to experience an extreme fire hazard again this weekend, and temperatures are expected to exceed 40C (104F).

The authorities warn that the smoke could affect the second day of the Test. The game could stop if the smoke becomes too unhealthy or threatens the vision.

A Twenty20 domestic cricket match was canceled in Canberra last month due to smoke mist and poor conditions for players.

Forest fires have destroyed hundreds of properties in Australia and forced thousands of people to flee their homes.

Several Sydney-grade cricket games have already been affected, and paramedics called at least one match to treat two non-asthmatic players.

The decision to stop the game in the test match would fall on the referee of the ICC match Richie Richardson and the referees, as they closely monitor air quality and visibility.

Together with players from both sides who wear black bracelets from day one as a sign of respect for those who have lost their lives in the fires, emergency services personnel will be honored during the pre-game ceremony with a minute of applause .

I am starting support for those affected by the fires. I am going to donate $ 200 for that I won in all the events I play this summer. # More to come #Stay tuned – Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 2, 2020

Cricket Australia has also announced that two one-day international matches between Australia and New Zealand at the SCG in March will raise funds for the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund to help those affected by the fires.

New Zealand bowler Will Somerville, who has lived in Sydney for most of his life, said that any concern about smoke problems is of no importance to those who suffer from fires.

"It's horrible, shocking, and it has been going on for so long," Somerville said. "I don't know what else to say. There is talk that smoke delays this game, but who cares? It means nothing compared to what people are going through."

The Australian coach, Justin Langer, expressed feelings similar to those of Somerville, noting that "many people are suffering,quot; and that he would let others control the air quality and if the conditions were adequate for the game to continue.

"The reality is that this is a cricket game," Langer said. "It will be the first time I will say this in my life, I hope it rains a bit during the Test because Sydney needs it."

The McGrath Foundation will also continue to be the main charity partner for the Sydney "Pink,quot; Test, as has been the case since 2009, to raise money for breast cancer nurses. The organization honors Jane McGrath, born in England, wife of Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath, who died in 2008 of breast cancer.

Langer's team won the first Test in Perth for 296 races and the second in Melbourne for 247 races, each with a day off.

Australia is expected to retain an unchanged XI, with New Zealand prepared to make at least one forced change due to injuries after bowler Trent Boult broke his right hand.