Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz from YouTube are waiting for baby No. 3

The Ace family has a lot to wait for in 2020.
YouTuber Catherine Paiz He really surprised his millions of followers when he posted a photo of his growing baby belly on Instagram, along with the legend: "I wanted to keep you secret as long as I could and now, after all these months of enjoying private time with our family, it fills me with joy to share it with the world. "
She added: "You were the missing piece of the puzzle, I can't wait to meet you son."
Your fiance clearly feels the same too. "I am the happiest father in the world with two beautiful princesses and I will soon be a handsome son," he said of his announcement.
In his revelation of Insta, he added: "Dear son, you have an incredible beautiful and strong mother, a father who will protect you forever and two beautiful princesses waiting for you."
Of course, countless fans intervened to congratulate the family for their bundle of joy, including Kylie Jenner, who commented: "Ahh congratulations friend. You were made for this."
It's not clear how far the mother of two is, but in her Instagram story she revealed that it was quite difficult to hide her growing belly while creating content for the YouTube family channel. "It was very difficult to hide my bulge this day … I was absorbing every shot," he said of the creation of the Austin Giddy Up music video, in which she and her daughters starred. "Not to mention I was about to throw up and felt nauseous all the time."
This happy news comes after a tumultuous moment for the famous family. In October, the Paiz-McBrooms faced a controversy when YouTuber Cole Carrigan He accused Austin of raping a young woman. In a statement at that time, the YouTuber denied all accusations and claimed that it was "victim of defamation, defamation and slander."
Catherine herself never addressed the accusations, but she has stayed with Austin. In addition, legal action was never taken against Austin.
There is no doubt that the family will share many images of Catherine's pregnancy on her YouTube channel, which has more than 17.8 million followers. When the couple welcomed daughters Alaia Y ElleThey really shared everything from gender revelation to work.
Congratulations to Catherine and Austin for their happy news!
