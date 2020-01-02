Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz from YouTube are waiting for baby No. 3

The Ace family has a lot to wait for in 2020.

YouTuber Catherine Paiz He really surprised his millions of followers when he posted a photo of his growing baby belly on Instagram, along with the legend: "I wanted to keep you secret as long as I could and now, after all these months of enjoying private time with our family, it fills me with joy to share it with the world. "

%MINIFYHTML579612c828962a7446cb8c452c7dddfe11% %MINIFYHTML579612c828962a7446cb8c452c7dddfe12%

She added: "You were the missing piece of the puzzle, I can't wait to meet you son."

Your fiance clearly feels the same too. "I am the happiest father in the world with two beautiful princesses and I will soon be a handsome son," he said of his announcement.

In his revelation of Insta, he added: "Dear son, you have an incredible beautiful and strong mother, a father who will protect you forever and two beautiful princesses waiting for you."