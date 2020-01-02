Home Entertainment Atlanta housewives Porsha and Dennis secretly married yesterday in Mexico!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and her fiance Dennis McKinley were secretly married yesterday in Mexico, MTO News reported.

The couple had been planning a wedding on January 1, and they held it, according to several people with knowledge of the incident.

And we have more tea. MTO News learned that the entire wedding, and the previous period, was filmed by Bravo and is expected to be part of the next show derived from the couple.

And we have receipts to prove everything:

First, Dennis was seen on December 5, leaving the city hall of Atlanta, presumably to obtain a marriage license. The license is only valid for 30 days:

