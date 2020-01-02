Atlanta housewives Porsha and Dennis secretly married yesterday in Mexico!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and her fiance Dennis McKinley were secretly married yesterday in Mexico, MTO News reported.

The couple had been planning a wedding on January 1, and they held it, according to several people with knowledge of the incident.

And we have more tea. MTO News learned that the entire wedding, and the previous period, was filmed by Bravo and is expected to be part of the next show derived from the couple.

And we have receipts to prove everything:

First, Dennis was seen on December 5, leaving the city hall of Atlanta, presumably to obtain a marriage license. The license is only valid for 30 days:

Second, here is evidence that Porsha, his mother, were together in Mexico for the New Year:

Neither Dennis nor Porsha have published what the couple did in the New Year. And there; There is a reason for that.

It is the same reason why you have not seen anything about your wedding on social networks. According to our snitch, Bravo wants the wedding news to be a surprise. Therefore, the network prohibited all people involved in the program from publishing about it on social networks.

Dennis told fans he has a mysterious "Instagram ban,quot;: