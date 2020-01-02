Ariel Winter celebrates a cheeky new year posing in a thong bikini

Happy New Year, Ariel Winter!

the Modern Family Star started 2020 with a post on Instagram.

The actress shared a clip of herself with a thong bikini and a transparent blouse while looking towards the horizon. He also smiled at the camera and showed the fingers of peace in the video.

Many of Winter's followers applauded her for the post. For example, YouTuber Hannah Stocking commented with a series of fire emojis, and RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race& # 39; s Nina West It included several palms emojis. Other followers left some cheeky comments.

"Peaches come to mind for some reason," actor Brandon Perea He wrote in the comments section.

"Okay, see you," YouTuber and actress Alexa Losey added along with a peach emoji.

People have not always shown winter love on social networks. Over the years, the actress has applauded several trolls who have criticized her for her appearance. During a 2016 interview with E! News, she also remembered being intimidated by her body.