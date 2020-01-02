Ariel Winter celebrates a cheeky new year posing in a thong bikini

Happy New Year, Ariel Winter!
the Modern Family Star started 2020 with a post on Instagram.
The actress shared a clip of herself with a thong bikini and a transparent blouse while looking towards the horizon. He also smiled at the camera and showed the fingers of peace in the video.
Many of Winter's followers applauded her for the post. For example, YouTuber Hannah Stocking commented with a series of fire emojis, and RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race& # 39; s Nina West It included several palms emojis. Other followers left some cheeky comments.
"Peaches come to mind for some reason," actor Brandon Perea He wrote in the comments section.
"Okay, see you," YouTuber and actress Alexa Losey added along with a peach emoji.
People have not always shown winter love on social networks. Over the years, the actress has applauded several trolls who have criticized her for her appearance. During a 2016 interview with E! News, she also remembered being intimidated by her body.
"They definitely called me many different things," he said at the time. "I was intimidated by being super flat and super thin when I was 11, and then I turned 12 and suddenly I had curves and I had this bigger body that I wasn't prepared to deal with yet. But I was super excited because, when I was Younger, I always wanted my tits and I wanted a butt … Finally, when it happened, I was very excited, but unfortunately, I got pictures on the Internet after my body had flowered and people really hated me for that. comments like: "You are fat. You are ugly. You're a whore "… There was a lot that came from people I didn't know at such a young age. There was such a high volume."
As if growing up in the spotlight was no longer difficult, Winter said this public hatred "was possibly the worst for someone's self-esteem and confidence."
"So, I spent a lot of time trying to change to try to adapt to a standard and it turned out that, you know, I would never fit that standard," he said. "So, I gave up and started focusing on the relationship I have with myself, which is the most important, I think."
Winter said this trip was really "worth it."
"Now, I'm going to post a photo, and I don't care what people write on my photo," he continued. "I'm really grateful if someone writes something positive to me and, you know, I'd love to go and write something positive on their page. But if someone writes something negative, you know if you don't like my picture, you can stop following me."
In addition, Winter has more important things to think about than his enemies. With Modern Family ending after season 11, Winter is thinking about his next chapter, which may include more drama. After all, she already appeared in Law and order: SVU.
"I love comedy, I think it's great, but I want to do something completely different and I think the drama challenges me more," he told E! News in October. "Comedy is also a challenge, but I have been doing it for so long that I want to challenge myself to be better at what I am not currently doing, in what I have not been much recently. That is something I would like to enter , it focuses on drama. "
For a bright new year!