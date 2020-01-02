Ari Lennox speaks after Fan compares her to a Rottweiler: "Why are you so comfortable knocking down black women and no other race?"

# Roommates, if they've been aware of social media, they probably know that R,amp;B singer Ari Lennox has been in the middle of a war on Twitter following comments about her appearance. It all started when a Twitter user compared the physical appearance of Ari and Teyana Taylor with Rottweilers, and Ari recently posted a tearful video to address the insults.

Just when 2020 officially announced its presence, some people decided to mark the beginning of the new year without positivity and, instead, commented negatively on other looks. The victim in this case turned out to be Ari Lennox when a Twitter user published: "The ability of Ari Lennox and Teyana Taylor to have a dangerously high sex appeal while at the same time resembling Rottweilers will always surprise me." Ari initially simply replied: "People hate blackness so badly," but things got even more intense after that.

After posting some more tweets urging black parents to tell their children how beautiful they are regularly, specifically embracing their black physical characteristics, Ari took her thoughts to Instagram live and got quite excited during the frank conversation.

Some of Ari's comments include this:

"I don't agree with that, how people hate blacks so much. How blacks can sit here and say," It's not my problem "or,quot; She looks like a Rottweiler. "That's fine. And she wants to talk about how people are so sensitive that they want to cancel freedom of expression. Why is that your speech? Why are you so comfortable tearing down black women and no other race? Look around! When comparing Hispanic women with Dogs? When do they do that? When do they do that to white women? When do white men do that to white women? When Hispanic men do that to Hispanic women? They are not doing it. , as a black woman, I defending him, am I Azealia? "

She followed those statements with this:

“I did this live because I want people to know that I really love myself. I love my nose I love black features. I want us to get to a point where we realize hate sometimes when you refer to black women as dogs. Because we are not doing this to other races. Or to races of women who have a nose like this.

While there were many who sided with Ari's statements, others commented that they believe she is too sensitive because everyone is entitled to their own opinion and freedom of expression.

