Ari Lennox is not here for Troll to call her and Teyana Taylor & # 39; Rottweilers & # 39;

The singer responds to a Twitter user who says: "The ability of Ari Lennox and Teyana Taylor to have a dangerously high sex appeal and, at the same time, look like rottweilers will always surprise me."

Ari Lennox He wouldn't let anyone ruin his New Year's day, not even his enemies. The R&B singer learned about a Twitter user who rejected both her and her. Teyana TaylorAppearance on the microblogging site, and she did not allow the user to get away with it.

The comment that bothered Ari so much said: "The ability of Ari Lennox and Teyana Taylor to have dangerously high sex appeal and, at the same time, look like rottweilers will always surprise me." Having none of that, the Washington D.C. He retweeted the publication in question and added: "People hate blackness so much."

He later shared a public service announcement in a separate tweet, "Moms and dads please love their beautiful black children. Tell them they are beautiful constantly. Tell them blacks are beautiful. Tell them black features are beautiful.

Her response caused several people to come to support her, and one of them said: "Damn it, it's very sad that people really don't have respect. Ari and Teyana are beautiful black women and great representations for women everywhere! Self hate when you come from a black woman. " Responding to the admirer, Ari wrote: "Black women are literally the most disrespected. Period."

Someone pointed out: "The fact that people associate black features to be & # 39; ugly but sexy & # 39; is strange", to which the singer of "Up Late" replied: "Make it make sense. blacks are royalty. "

This is not the first time that Ari responds to trolls who criticize their appearance. Before this, he called a user who made fun of his nose and made it clear that he is proud of his characteristic and will never get under the knife. "Besides, they would never operate on me and I love my nose," he said at the time. "I feel like this is a conversation to have. There are black babies who have insecurities because culture says it's fun to insult black features."