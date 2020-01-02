Antonio Brown's new girlfriend responds to criticism about their relationship

Instagram

Stephanie Acevedo responds to her enemies through an Instagram photo that shows her and the free agent cuddled as they walk together through the streets.

Stephanie Acevedo he has broken his silence amid the criticism he receives about his relationship with Antonio Brown. Instead of posting a long paragraph on social media, the Young Money singer chose to make use of her new photo with the free agent to respond to criticism.

By sharing on Instagram a couple of photos taken of the New Year's Eve celebration, Stephanie was seen in an image hugging Antonio as they strolled together through the streets. He risked the wardrobe's malfunction with a sexy orange mini dress with a deep neckline and dangerously high openings that almost exposed his private part. Meanwhile, Antonio was left shirtless under a white coat and black jeans.

In the legend of the publication, she responded to her critics by saying, "We shine together. #Letthemhate."

<br />

Since then, some have shown their support for the couple, but others are not yet here despite their clapback. "He is going to ruin your life that you deserve much better," one warned. "It's crazy as she calls it hate, but we're just trying to take care of her," commented another frustrated fan. Meanwhile, another said about the athlete: "He doesn't even have a job because he can't keep his mouth shut and be patient! He needs a psychiatrist."

Antonio and Stephanie first caused dating rumors when they began sharing photos of them together on social networks, although the movement was made to promote their next collaboration at that time. However, at the end of last month, both confirmed that they are in fact an article.

Before dating Stephanie, Antonio had an intermittent relationship with Chelsie Kyriss, who had been slapped by an eviction notice for refusing to leave his home. Meanwhile, it was rumored that Stephanie was having an affair with little Wayne.