Antonio Brown's new girlfriend responds to criticism about their relationship

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment
Instagram

Stephanie Acevedo responds to her enemies through an Instagram photo that shows her and the free agent cuddled as they walk together through the streets.

Up News Info
Stephanie Acevedo he has broken his silence amid the criticism he receives about his relationship with Antonio Brown. Instead of posting a long paragraph on social media, the Young Money singer chose to make use of her new photo with the free agent to respond to criticism.

By sharing on Instagram a couple of photos taken of the New Year's Eve celebration, Stephanie was seen in an image hugging Antonio as they strolled together through the streets. He risked the wardrobe's malfunction with a sexy orange mini dress with a deep neckline and dangerously high openings that almost exposed his private part. Meanwhile, Antonio was left shirtless under a white coat and black jeans.

In the legend of the publication, she responded to her critics by saying, "We shine together. #Letthemhate."

Since then, some have shown their support for the couple, but others are not yet here despite their clapback. "He is going to ruin your life that you deserve much better," one warned. "It's crazy as she calls it hate, but we're just trying to take care of her," commented another frustrated fan. Meanwhile, another said about the athlete: "He doesn't even have a job because he can't keep his mouth shut and be patient! He needs a psychiatrist."

Antonio and Stephanie first caused dating rumors when they began sharing photos of them together on social networks, although the movement was made to promote their next collaboration at that time. However, at the end of last month, both confirmed that they are in fact an article.

Before dating Stephanie, Antonio had an intermittent relationship with Chelsie Kyriss, who had been slapped by an eviction notice for refusing to leave his home. Meanwhile, it was rumored that Stephanie was having an affair with little Wayne.

Recent Articles

& # 39; How is it human? & # 39 ;: The largest detention center in India is almost ready | India News

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
Goalpara, Assam - Ali, 25, is an electrician working in the largest detention center in India currently under construction in the Goalpara district of...
Read more

The actor of the & # 39; Empire & # 39; Bryshere Gray accused of spitting on the secretary during the & # 39;...

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Bryshere Gray, the actor who plays Hakeem Lyon in Empire, has been accused of spitting at an employee who worked at a...
Read more

Which female celebrity do you prefer?

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Proof: Which female celebrity do you prefer?...
Read more

Post Malone falls off the stage at half performance!

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Post Malone's 2020 had a difficult start after the pop rapper fell off the stage midway through the performance at the NYE...
Read more

Tommie Lee, unperturbed by Trina & # 39; s Shade on Instagram Live by Bobby Lytes

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
InstagramSeeing that the drama intensifies, Bobby returns to Instagram Live to address the problem, in addition to ensuring that he and the star of...
Read more
©