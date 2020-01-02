Anthony Joshua, & # 39; Canelo & # 39; and Vasiliy Lomachenko could have more massive fights in 2020 | Boxing News





Anthony Joshua wants an undisputed fight for the world title in 2020

In early 2020, we have chosen some long-awaited fights that could be organized in the next 12 months.

Anthony Joshua, Saul & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Alvarez and Vasiliy Lomachenko return to action, but will we see them face their fiercest rivals, and could a highly debated domestic clash in the near future?

Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury II winner

Tyson Fury faces Deontay Wilder again in February

Just out of the victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in his rematch, Joshua has reiterated his desire for an undisputed fight for the world heavyweight title against Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury.

WBC champion Wilder must first face Fury in a rematch in Las Vegas on February 22, with Joshua backing his British teammate to claim the title, as he believes a massive national clash would be easier to accept.

Saúl Álvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III

Canelo and GGG have already shared two memorable battles

Saúl & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Álvarez has been reluctant to give Gennadiy Golovkin a third fight, first fought for a draw and then claimed a points victory over his Kazakh rival.

With Golovkin ready to fulfill the mandatory defense of the IBF title in March against Kamil Szeremeta, fans of the fight will have to wait a little longer, but promoter Eddie Hearn, who works closely with GGG, believes that a confrontation with Canelo it can happen in September.

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Gervonta Davis

Vasiliy Lomachenko is considered by many to be the No. 1 fighter in the sport.

Vasiliy Lomachenko has already organized an undisputed fight for the lightweight world title against Teofimo Lopez, the newly crowned Brooklyn IBF champion, but if the Ukrainian prevails, he will rejoin Gervonta Davis.

The left-handed lefty, who was advised by Floyd Mayweather, defeated Yuriorkis Gamboa to claim a version of a WBA belt in the same division and welcomed a confrontation with the Ukrainian star.

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford has set his sights on even more titles

Errol Spence Jr expects to return this year after seeming to avoid injuries that threaten his career in a horrible car accident, although it is unlikely that the WBC owner and the IBF will go directly to a welterweight unification crash against Terence Crawford.

After becoming the undisputed champion in the super lightweight, Crawford has claimed the WBO belt at 147 pounds and insists that he is ready for Spence Jr, provided his American partner is willing to accept a battle between two highly respected undefeated champions.

Joshua Buatsi vs Anthony Yarde

Joshua Buatsi has been repeatedly linked to Anthony Yarde

Joshua Buatsi has been hailed as a future light heavyweight world champion, having demonstrated his polished skills and explosive power in 12 wins, while British rival Anthony Yarde came out with credit after testing himself at the highest level in a loss to Sergey Kovalev .

Londoners have been on a collision course since they became professionals, with constant questions about a future fight, and could appease public demand for an exciting national clash before tackling one of the world title holders at 175 pounds.

The best of the rest?

Dillian Whyte would enjoy a great British battle against Anthony Joshua

Dillian Whyte has been made to wait for a fight for the WBC title, but an explosive British battle with Anthony Joshua It is an attractive option for any man. In another part of the heavyweight division, two undefeated contestants could collide as Daniel Dubois edges closer to a fight against Joe joyce.

Josh Taylor owns two super lightweight world belts after winning the Super World Boxing Series and would enjoy a fight for the undisputed title with Jose Ramirez, a fellow unified champion. Josh Kelly Y Conor benn they have also called each other with Anthony Fowler hunting a rematch with Scott Fitzgerald, in two other attractive domestic fights.

And finally, could it be the year that Amir Khan Y Kell brook resolve your long-standing enmity?