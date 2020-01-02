Another black-faced incident hits the Philadelphia New Year parade | USA news

The mayor of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in the United States, strongly criticized two men who wore black faces while marching in the annual parade of New Year's mummers, which was often racially problematic, and called their actions "abhorrent and unacceptable. ".

The group that the men were apparently affiliated with, the Froggy Carr Wench Brigade, was also disqualified from Wednesday's parade and may face additional penalties. On Thursday it was not clear if the men were members of the group or simply marched with him.

Plus:

The parade features ornamental costumes and musical performances and attracts thousands of spectators every year. City officials monitoring the parade route saw at least one black-faced protester, authorities said. When informed, parade officials disqualified the competition group.

"The use of blackface by someone affiliated with Froggy Carr today was abhorrent and unacceptable," Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted on Wednesday. “This selfish and hateful behavior has no place in the Mummers, nor in the city itself. We must be better than this. "

Many online requested the cancellation of the parade completely.

"TThere is always someone Every year. The parade just needs to be canceled. Forever, "said a Twitter user.

There is always someone Every year. The parade just needs to be canceled. Forever. https://t.co/zivvHb2s6l – OJ Spivey 🎙📝🏈🏀⚾️ (@OJPhilly) January 1, 2020

The group was paying tribute to Gritty, the furry and bulging-eyed mascot of the Philadelphia Hockey Flyers that is orange everywhere, with the face included.

Many of the brigade protesters used facial paint variations in the colors of the Flyers: black, orange and white. But the two men mentioned seemed to have only black faces.

The men, Kevin Kinkel and Mike Tomaszewski, defended his decision and said he was not racist.

Kinkel told WCAU-TV that he wore a black face as a tribute to a friend who died and used to do the same.

“I speak with blacks. They told me: ‘What are you talking about? You can wear whatever you want. That is not discriminating against me. That is not racist for me, "he said." That's what they tell me. "

Tomaszewski said he wore a black face because he likes it.

"Yes, why not?" He told KYW. "I know it's a shame to be white in Philadelphia right now. It's a shame."

Previous parades have been marred by racist and socially offensive demonstrations. The organizers have promoted cultural education efforts in recent years in an attempt to create a more respectful and inclusive tone throughout their traditional celebration.

The new initiatives included sensitivity training and online videos on satire rules.