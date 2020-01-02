Andy Grammer pays tribute to the late Carley McCord with the presentation & # 39; Keep Your Head Up & # 39;

WENN / Instagram / Avalon

Upon learning that the latest publication of the Louisiana sports reporter included lyrics to one of his songs, the singer of & # 39; Back Home & # 39; Send words of condolences to your family through social media posts.

Up News Info –

Singer Andy Grammer He was sad about the death by plane crash of a Louisiana sports journalist after learning that his final Instagram post had featured the lyrics of one of his songs.

Carley McCord was one of five people killed on Saturday, December 28, when the small plane he was traveling in crashed shortly after the Lafayette Regional Airport took off. A sixth passenger was also seriously injured.

Since then, Grammer took a moment to pay tribute to McCord, who had been a fan of his songs and shared the words of his song "Keep Your Head Up" online just before the tragic accident occurred.

He honored the 30-year-old reporter publishing images of himself performing the coup, and captioned it: "I just opened Instagram to see that a sweet girl had died in a plane crash. She was a fanatic and her latest publication in it the story was a letter of my song Keep your head up (sic). We are all very connected. "

<br />

Grammer then shared a video message addressed to his loved ones: "For the McCord family, I am very sorry about your daughter," said the musician. "I am with you. I love you."