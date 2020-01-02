Algeria releases prominent war veterans and government critics | News

Algeria has released several prominent figures protesting against the detention government, including the well-known veteran of the independence war Lakhdar Bouregaa, according to one of his lawyers.

Bouregaa was released Thursday from Algiers prison, where he was held for six months, local media reported.

"His trial, which was due to start this morning, was postponed and the judge decided to release him," his lawyer Abdelghani Badi told AFP.

Bouregaa, 86, was arrested at his home in the capital, Algiers, last June for "insulting a state agency,quot; and "participating in a plan to demoralize the army in order to damage the defense of the nation."

His supporters attributed his arrest to his criticism of the late army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah, who became the de facto ruler of the country after the fall of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in April.

Gaid Salah died of a heart attack in December.

Badi said Bouregaa, who underwent emergency surgery for a hernia during his detention in November, would remain free during his trial, postponed until March 12.

High profile arrests

Bouregaa was commander of the National Liberation Army, which fought against French colonial rule, and founder in 1963 of the Front of the Socialist Forces, one of the oldest opposition parties in Algeria.

Prior to his arrest, Bouregaa participated in demonstrations that shook Algeria since last February, initially against Bouteflika, and then against the wider settlement after the president was forced to resign.

Bouregaa's arrest caused outrage in Algeria, particularly those in favor of the "Hirak,quot; protest movement, who called him a "prisoner of conscience,quot; and demanded his release.

Among the other detainees released on bail on Thursday was retired General Hocine Benhadid, according to Kaci Tanasaout, head of the support group The National Committee for the Release of Prisoners.

The 73-year-old man was also accused of "demoralizing the army,quot; after criticizing Gaid Salah.

Adelhamid Amine, who was sentenced to three months in prison for his anti-government cartoons under the pseudonym "Nime," was released after serving one month, Tansaout said.

Some 180 protesters, activists and journalists were arrested before an unpopular presidential election on December 12, many for waving Berber flags banned in protests or making critical comments online.

Some were acquitted, often after months of preventive detention. Another 30 were convicted of "attacking the integrity of the territory,quot; and were recently released after serving six-month sentences.

About 140 more remain in prison, either convicted or awaiting trial.

After a vote overshadowed by the low participation, Abelmadjid Tebboune assumed the position of new president of Algeria on December 19. A former prime minister who served under Bouteflika is seen as a connoisseur of the establishment.

The development came when Algeria appointed a new government on Thursday.