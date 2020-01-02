Alex Trebek's wife shares the toughest part of his battle with cancer

Alex Trebek& # 39; wife, Jean trebek, is opening up on his journey through cancer.

the Danger! the host and his spouse sat down with ABC News & # 39; Michael Strahan for a special called What is the danger? Alex Trebek and the most popular quiz contest in the United States.

When asked what the "hardest part,quot; was for both of them, Jean said she was seeing her husband in pain and knowing that she "couldn't help him,quot;.

"And when he doesn't eat well," he added, for a look at the special on Good morning america, "(and) when you have too much diet soda."

Alex revealed his diagnosis of pancreatic cancer in March 2019. Since then he continued to present the popular question and answer contest. In fact, Jean said that "it is what feeds him."

"He loves to do Danger!"he continued." He has his own family there. They are such a united and beautiful group of people. So, I think that gives him a lot of support, a sense of purpose, that he simply isn't in bed and can be productive. "