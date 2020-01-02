Alex Trebek's wife shares the toughest part of his battle with cancer

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for AFI
Alex Trebek& # 39; wife, Jean trebek, is opening up on his journey through cancer.
the Danger! the host and his spouse sat down with ABC News & # 39; Michael Strahan for a special called What is the danger? Alex Trebek and the most popular quiz contest in the United States.
When asked what the "hardest part,quot; was for both of them, Jean said she was seeing her husband in pain and knowing that she "couldn't help him,quot;.
"And when he doesn't eat well," he added, for a look at the special on Good morning america, "(and) when you have too much diet soda."
Alex revealed his diagnosis of pancreatic cancer in March 2019. Since then he continued to present the popular question and answer contest. In fact, Jean said that "it is what feeds him."
"He loves to do Danger!"he continued." He has his own family there. They are such a united and beautiful group of people. So, I think that gives him a lot of support, a sense of purpose, that he simply isn't in bed and can be productive. "
Jean and Alex have been married for 29 years and share two adult children. At one point, Alex reflected on how his battle with cancer has impacted his loved ones.
"It's always difficult for caregivers," he acknowledged, "because she has to deal with her concern for my well-being and also deal with that I'm not always the most pleasant person to be with when I have severe pain or depression and she has to walk slightly around me. "
He also talked about the support he received from his fans.
"Most of us have open lives," he explained. "We do not know when we are going to die. Due to the diagnosis of cancer, it is no longer an open life, it is a closed life due to the terrible statistics / survival rates of pancreatic cancer. And because of that, and something else that is operating here, people across the United States and abroad have decided that they want to let me know now, while I am alive, about the impact I have had on their existence. They have told me. And my God, it makes me feel very good. "
Watch the video to see a clip of the interview.
Fans can watch What is the danger? Alex Trebek and the most popular quiz contest in the United States Thursday, January 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
