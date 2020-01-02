Alex Trebek's wife, Jean, talks about the most difficult part of her husband's battle against cancer and why he won't abandon danger!

Legendary Danger! Host Alex Trebek and his wife Jean recently sat with Good morning America & # 39; s Michael Strahan for a special primetime interview that airs this week, and Jean talked about the difficulties of dealing with Alex's stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

Jean, 54, explained that the most difficult part for her in recent months is to see her husband fight the disease and feel helpless because she can't do anything for him.

.@A B C EXCLUSIVE NEWS: Beloved @danger host Alex Trebek and his wife Jean talk to @michaelstrahan about his diagnosis of cancer and their lives now. https://t.co/NvdnJzW8JA pic.twitter.com/8uSW1WG7ue – Good morning America (@GMA) January 2, 2020

"For me, it's when I see him in pain and I can't help him," Jean told Strahan. "When you don't eat well. When you have too much diet soda."

Alex added that it is always difficult for caregivers because his wife has to deal with concern for her well-being, and she also has to "walk slightly,quot; around her when she is experiencing severe pain and depression because he is not "the most pleasant person to be close. "

Strahan also asked Jean if he had ever told Alex that he should leave Danger! – or at least take a break – due to your health problems. She said she has expressed her concerns to her girlfriends, but she knows that the game show is what "feeds,quot; her husband, and he loves the program.

Jean explained that Alex has his own family on the set, and that they are a very united and beautiful group of people.

“I think that gives him a lot of support. A sense of purpose and that is simply not in bed and can be productive, "said Jean.

Alex and Jean Trebek married in 1990, and are parents of two children: Matthew, 30, and Emily, 27.

It was a true honor to sit with Alex Trebek and his wife, Jean. Alex is a fighter and a hero to many, including myself. Thanks Alex and Jean for sharing your story. 🙏🏾⁣

Watch the ABC special tonight at 8 p.m. @ABCNetwork. pic.twitter.com/9k35hSslYf – Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) January 2, 2020

Last March, Alex, who has hosted Danger! Since 1984, he told his fans through a video message that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Five months later, he revealed that he had finished his chemotherapy treatment and that his condition was improving. However, just a month later, Alex had to undergo a second round of chemotherapy.

At the same time, a Danger! A co-worker told CTV News that Alex has no plans to leave the game show and will not announce his retirement in the short term, despite his battle with cancer. Alex Trebek admits that he has had problems with the side effects of his chemotherapy, but plans to play it by ear and "keep moving forward until we win or lose."

Michael Strahan's special interview with Alex and Jean Trebek titled What is the danger? Alex Trebek and the most popular quiz contest in the United States airs on Thursday, January 2 on ABC.



