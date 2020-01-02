Alan Pardew points to Ravel Morrison of Sheffield United as first signing of ADO Den Haag | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLc5e5a8839c086a7db6bb61b30157ceab9% %MINIFYHTMLc5e5a8839c086a7db6bb61b30157ceab10%





Ravel Morrison has appeared only once in the Premier League for Sheffield United

ADO Den Haag's new boss Alan Pardew wants to make Sheffield United midfielder Ravel Morrison his first signing.

The 26-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Blades in the summer, but has played only three times since then and only once in the Premier League.

United is open to letting Morrison go this month and Pardew placed him on top of his winter shopping list as he prepares for his first Eredivisie game in charge, at the home of the RKC Waalwijk club on January 19.

Den Haag's chief executive, Mo Hamdi, said Thursday that they would target UK players to help the threatened relegation side remain in the top Dutch category.

More to follow …