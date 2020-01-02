Ajay Devgn, Kajol | filmfare.com

Ajay Devgn and Kajol come together on the big screens after a very long gap with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Set in the seventeenth century, Tanhaji is a historical drama based on Subedar Taanaji Malusare, the military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who lost his life in battle at Sinhagad Fort. The film stars Ajay as the great general Maratha Tahnaji Malusare, Kajol in the role of his wife Savitribai Malusare and Saif Ali Khan as Uday Bhan, a Rajput who works for the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Early today, Ajay and Kajol were seen in the city for their movie promotions. Ajay saw himself as always, with a black denim and denim look. He opted for a pair of great glasses and gray kicks to complete his look. Kajol, on the other hand, looked impressive in an ethnic ivory and gold ensemble designed by Radhika Mehra.

Check out the photos of Ajay and Devgn as they pose together for the shutters here.