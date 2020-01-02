Adele – Within your healthy weight loss and plans for the new year!

%MINIFYHTMLe48ed6f97f827d14325d71c3da63b8789% %MINIFYHTMLe48ed6f97f827d14325d71c3da63b87810%

Adele has lost some weight and apparently feels ready for a decade full of success and happiness. The singer is more fit and more confident than ever and a source says she is excited to enter "in the new year looking and feeling great."

The source shared with HollywoodLife that after losing no less than 20 pounds, the artist ‘has learned a lot about herself and losing weight has actually been easy. (It took) a while to start a regular training routine, but now he enjoys it and it has become a healthy habit that he loves. "

It's good to hear that, since it seems that her new lifestyle has only benefited her.

‘Adele feels sexier than ever and is very happy to start the new year looking and feeling great. 2019 was a really difficult year for Adele, but it was also one of many personal growth. (Adele is) very proud of herself and will enter the next decade feeling like a million dollars. Despite how difficult it was to say goodbye to his marriage alone, it has given him a lot of strength, he feels that he has met again and would not change that for anything. "

Another source also shared with the same means of communication that their physical change is only a small part of their general personal transformation.

After all, Adele is only 31 years old, but she has already gone through so many ups and downs in her life.

Finally, last year, he decided it was time for him to focus on his health and that is exactly what he did!

Now that a new year is upon all of us, he is wishing it was the best ever!

As for its resolutions for 2020, the insider says that it only wants to maintain its current lifestyle since it has felt so incredible.

And, of course, he also plans to release more good music!



