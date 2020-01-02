Actress of & # 39; Captain America & # 39; accused of stabbing her mother to death!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Mollie Fitzgerald, an actress who appeared in the Hollywood blockbuster Captain America: The first avenger, was arrested and accused of stabbing her mother to death.

Fitzgerald played Stark Girl in the 2011 Marvel movie and was charged with second-degree manslaughter after Patricia "Tee,quot; Fitzgerald, 68, was found dead inside a house on December 20, on page six.

Patricia Fitzgerald, of Montgomery, Texas, was pronounced dead at the residence by an apparent gun wound, police said Tuesday.

Recent Articles

Actress of & # 39; Captain America & # 39; accused of stabbing her mother to death!

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Mollie Fitzgerald, an actress who appeared in the Hollywood blockbuster Captain America: The first avenger, was arrested and accused of stabbing her...
Read more

Philipps busy shared the text she sent to the boss of E! After his talk show was canceled

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Philipps busy shared the text she sent to the boss of E!...
Read more

Star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; Teresa Giudice: & # 39; Sign a pre-meeting before marrying Joe !! & # 39;

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has revealed that her husband Joe Giudice had her sign a prenuptial agreement before...
Read more

Calum Chambers: Arsenal defense out for up to nine months with ACL injury | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Bird flu kills tens of thousands of turkeys in Poland | Poland news

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
According to the media and local authorities, up to 40,000 poultry will be slaughtered after the bird flu has been responsible for the death...
Read more
©