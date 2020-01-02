Mollie Fitzgerald, an actress who appeared in the Hollywood blockbuster Captain America: The first avenger, was arrested and accused of stabbing her mother to death.

Fitzgerald played Stark Girl in the 2011 Marvel movie and was charged with second-degree manslaughter after Patricia "Tee,quot; Fitzgerald, 68, was found dead inside a house on December 20, on page six.

Patricia Fitzgerald, of Montgomery, Texas, was pronounced dead at the residence by an apparent gun wound, police said Tuesday.

"A 38-year-old white woman, known to the victim, was contacted at the scene and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries," police said. "This case is still under investigation by the Olathe Police Department."

Fitzgerald's brother, Gary Hunziker, told the Kansas City Star that he could not provide additional details about his sister's death.

"We were surprised," Hunziker said. "It doesn't matter the circumstances: the loss of a sister is what it is about."