Aayush Sharma on why they decided to have Ayat on Salman Khan's birthday



Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma were expecting their second child since the last months and eventually became parents of a girl on Salman Khan's birthday, that is, on December 27, 2019. Aayush and Arpita already have a son, Ahil, and now with Ayat being a In addition to her lovely family, the couple seems to be in the cloud 9.





During an interview with a leading newspaper, Aayush was asked if it was a conscious decision to have his second child on Salman's birthday, to which the actor said: "When we told everyone this, Bhai (as it is called lovingly to Salman) he was excited and said & # 39; give me a gift & # 39; then, it was a conscious decision to bring Ayat to this world that day.It is a very good omen to have her on Bhai's birthday … Besides, I save from giving multiple parties Arpita has a habit of organizing fancy parties, so anyway I was thinking how much I have to earn to celebrate his, mine, Ahil's (three year old son) and Ayat's birthdays, "Lindo , do not?