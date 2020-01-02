A different way to show readers the world

Times Insider It explains who we are and what we do, and offers behind-the-scenes information on how our journalism joins.
As a native German, Katrin Bennhold was familiar with the love of some of her countrymen for walking topless on lakes and beaches. But near the end of the summer in 2018, while traveling by bicycle to the Times office in Berlin through Tiergarten, the equivalent of Central Park in Berlin, Mrs. Bennhold was surprised to discover people tanning completely naked in the middle of the park .
A year later, he shared his astonishment about this cultural facet and what it means for Germany and its people, in an article known as Dispatch.
"When you are a correspondent and there is a moment that really surprises you," said Mrs. Bennhold, head of The Times office in Berlin, "there is generally a good office."
Every day, The Times international correspondents and reporters keep readers informed of the main news of the places they cover: stories about migration and its impact, elections and its consequences, protest movements and geopolitical conflicts.
But the offices, although often related to the news, have a different objective. They are "a different lens to see the world," said Suzanne Spector, principal editor of Dispatches at the international desk. "They tell stories that are not necessarily the official stories, but are more focused on a sense of place and people's lives."
The offices are a reinvention of this narrative, with several notable changes: visual elements are now fundamental to these stories, which are almost always conceived taking into account photos, video and design, and can be in the news.
The video of drones in loop provided a perspective of the immensity of the surrounding landscape a Russian village swallowed by the sand, while weeks of photographing and recording a video of a protest site in Khartoum, Sudan, resulted in a beautiful and illustrative representation of life after the overthrow of the nationwide dictator, Omar Hassan al -Bashir.
"I think the offices are designed for photography," said Bryan Denton, a photographer and a Times contributor who captured the images in Khartoum. "A Dispatch cannot be launched unless it has a visual component."
The offices, the editors said, are also an opportunity to experiment with ways of telling stories, with more voice in writing than is typically found in the rest of the international report. They might be said in chapters or in analytical vignettes that are read as if they were directly from a journalist's notebook.
In certain circumstances, when reporters feel that their experience helps inform their understanding of a story, they can write in the first person, as did Ernesto Londoño, head of the Times Brazilian office, when he described Brazilian drug trafficker Marcelo Pinheiro Veiga, who was being held in a prison in Asunción, Paraguay.
In the article, Mr. Londoño related how, just hours after interviewing Mr. Veiga in his jail cell, the drug dealer stabbed a woman who visited him in his cell 17 times, killing her.
The aim of the article was a tragic narrative "about the state of drug trafficking in the region and the weakness of the institutions," said Londoño. But, through his personal friction with death, close enough to be able to smell the murderer's breath during the interview, Mr. Londoño conveyed the gravity of being able to "look into the eyes of someone who seems to be extraordinarily evil and thirsty of blood,quot;.
According to Jason Horowitz, head of the Times office in Rome, the most important thing when writing Dispatches is that these articles have a narrative arc.
When writing about Barcolana, the world's largest regatta, sweated at the last minute to realize that there was no conflict in the narrative. And then, the weather changed.
"I needed tension and I needed a bad boy, and the bad guy came because there was no wind," Horowitz said. “I thought,‘ Thank God. It's going to be OK ".
