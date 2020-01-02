A different way to show readers the world

Times Insider It explains who we are and what we do, and offers behind-the-scenes information on how our journalism joins.

As a native German, Katrin Bennhold was familiar with the love of some of her countrymen for walking topless on lakes and beaches. But near the end of the summer in 2018, while traveling by bicycle to the Times office in Berlin through Tiergarten, the equivalent of Central Park in Berlin, Mrs. Bennhold was surprised to discover people tanning completely naked in the middle of the park .

A year later, he shared his astonishment about this cultural facet and what it means for Germany and its people, in an article known as Dispatch.

"When you are a correspondent and there is a moment that really surprises you," said Mrs. Bennhold, head of The Times office in Berlin, "there is generally a good office."