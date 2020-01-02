50 Cent seen with girlfriend – Free and gorgeous makeup!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Entertainment magnate 50 Cent always seems to have a beautiful woman on his arm. But his new girlfriend may be the most beautiful woman he has ever had.

50 Cent and his beautiful girlfriend Jamira Haines were seen by paparazzi, while the couple was surrounded by bodyguards during a New Year's excursion in Miami Beach.

And Jamira is not just a pretty face. She currently attends law school and plans to be a corporate lawyer when she graduates. 50 already told fans and continued that she plans to help Jamira in her career as a lawyer.

Here are the pictures:

BGUS_1826188_012
BGUS_1826188_001

Recent Articles

50 Cent seen with girlfriend – Free and gorgeous makeup!

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Entertainment magnate 50 Cent always seems to have a beautiful woman on his arm. But his new girlfriend may be the most...
Read more

Before and after photos – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Thousands flee fires in Australia while states warn that the crisis will worsen

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
Along the southeastern coast of Australia, tens of thousands of people left their homes on Thursday after authorities called for evacuations, warning that the...
Read more

KUWK: Kim Kardashian publishes Cute Vid Of Daughter North Wishing Fans Happy New Year!

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Kim Kardashian turned to her social networks to share a super cute video of her firstborn, her daughter North, wishing her millions of fans...
Read more

Ariel Winter Bikini Video New Year 2020 Ocean Instagram – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more
©