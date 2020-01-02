50 Cent seen with girlfriend – Free and gorgeous makeup!

Entertainment magnate 50 Cent always seems to have a beautiful woman on his arm. But his new girlfriend may be the most beautiful woman he has ever had.

50 Cent and his beautiful girlfriend Jamira Haines were seen by paparazzi, while the couple was surrounded by bodyguards during a New Year's excursion in Miami Beach.

And Jamira is not just a pretty face. She currently attends law school and plans to be a corporate lawyer when she graduates. 50 already told fans and continued that she plans to help Jamira in her career as a lawyer.

Here are the pictures:

Last week it was learned that 50 Cent bought the rights to life from Tekashi 6ix9ine and is working on the creation of a television series about the life of the rainbow-haired rapper. MTO News learned that the Starz network is very interesting to work with 50 on the project.