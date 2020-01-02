& # 39; Worst in history & # 39;: thousands flee as Australia's wildfires spread | News

Thousands of people, including many tourists, fled on Thursday from the east coast devastated by Australian forest fires as conditions worsened as the army began evacuating people trapped on the southernmost coast.

The coldest weather since Tuesday helped fight fires and allowed people to replenish supplies.

Plus:

Vehicles formed long lines at service stations and supermarkets, and traffic was blocked as roads reopened.

But fire conditions were expected to deteriorate on Saturday as high temperatures and strong winds return.

"There is full potential for Saturday's conditions to be as bad or worse than what we saw (on Tuesday)," said the deputy commissioner of the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, Rob Rogers.

Authorities said at least 381 houses had been destroyed on the south coast of New South Wales this week.

On Wednesday, it was also reported that the death toll in forest fires had reached 12 since the fires broke out.

New South Wales mass relocation

Reports say there are currently more than 200 fires in the two most populous states in the country.

The authorities of New South Wales ordered tourists on Thursday morning to leave an area of ​​250 kilometers (155 miles) along the picturesque south coast.

State Transportation Minister Andrew Constance said it is the "largest mass relocation of people outside the region we have seen."

In Victoria, where 68 homes were burned this week, the army was helping thousands of people who fled to the coast when a forest fire threatened their homes on Tuesday in the coastal city of Mallacoota.

Food, water, fuel and medical experience were being delivered, and about 500 people were to be evacuated from the city by a naval ship.

"We believe there are about 3,000 tourists and 1,000 locals. Not everyone will want to leave, not everyone can get on the ship at the same time," Victoria Prime Minister Daniel Andrews told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Australia, devastated by fire, launched an important operation to reach thousands of people stranded in coastal cities after forest fires devastated popular tourist areas on New Year's Eve (Saeed Khan / (AFP)

The early and devastating start of summer forest fires in Australia has led authorities to rate this season as the worst recorded.

About five million hectares (12.35 million acres) of land have been burned, with at least 17 people dead and more than 1,300 homes destroyed.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the crisis is likely to last for months.

"(The fires) will continue until we can get a decent rain that can deal with some of the fires that have been burning for many, many months," Morrison told reporters on Thursday.

Smoke from forest fires caused air quality in the national capital, Canberra, to be the worst in the world and extended to New Zealand thousands of miles away.

Acrid smell smoke first appeared in the country on Wednesday morning when in many areas the sun appeared as a red or golden sphere, depending on the thickness of the mist.

"You can clearly see the smoke that has traveled some 2,000 km through the Tasman Sea," tweeted the official New Zealand forecaster MetService.

"The visibility in the smoke mist is as low as 10 km in the most affected areas."