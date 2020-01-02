& # 39; Teen Mom 2 & # 39; Alum Jenelle Evans dating a new man after a messy separation

Instagram

Jenelle Evans is going from David Eason. Two months after announcing her separation from her husband, the former "Teen mom 2"According to reports, the star has returned to the dating game. Jenelle has been watching Boston, a man named Herb Wilkinson, according to The Sun.

Dating rumors first emerged after Jenelle appeared in a now deleted video that Herb uploaded on her Instagram account earlier this week. "Smile baby," said Herb, who also deleted his Instagram account, in the video.

"She has been talking to someone," says a source, adding that the trip north from her home in Nashville, which was documented in Evans' Instagram stories, marks a big step in their relationship. "She visits him because she is interested in him."

Not much is known about Herb, but it is said that he used to star in the 2010 reality series entitled "He's really dating him" with his then girlfriend. He also had a criminal record, since he was arrested once in 2008 for an unknown crime when he was a teenager, and in 2011 for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Herb, however, was never in jail.

Jenelle has not yet commented on the report, although before this he never hesitated to deny dating rumors that were not true in the past. "I am fed up and tired of a million people asking me if I am dating a former or friends I am dating. No one has to worry about what I am doing, even if it is my children," he said. December.

If the rumors are true, this will be Jenelle's first relationship after requesting David's divorce. "With time away from & # 39; Teen Mom & # 39 ;, I began to see my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I'm starting that now. The children and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets in a marriage waiting for it to end, but I know that is the best for me and my children, "he revealed in October. "Today I have presented documents to begin that process. I appreciate the support of all those who have asked how I am doing. Me and the children are doing very well. We need a little time to be together, but they will soon hear from us again." .