& # 39; It's gold or bust & # 39 ;: NHL players remember the memories of the World Youth Championship

%MINIFYHTML8c756a804b80744230161ae4c8a1f1479% %MINIFYHTML8c756a804b80744230161ae4c8a1f14710%

NEW YORK – Beginning January 2, the IIHF 2020 World Junior Championship is heading for medal rounds and this year's tournament is emerging to have a good ending.

Each list is full of future NHL stars. Some players, such as Canadian Barrett Hayton, have already entered the NHL ranks this season.

%MINIFYHTML8c756a804b80744230161ae4c8a1f14711% %MINIFYHTML8c756a804b80744230161ae4c8a1f14712%

It is a unique moment that these current players are experiencing: play for national pride, wear a shirt that represents not only their homeland but years of building a program until they reach one of the most prestigious stages in juniors. All with one goal: finally listen to the anthem of your country with a medal around your neck.

Sporting News recently spoke with some current NHLers about their experiences playing in the IIHF World Junior Championship.

Shea Theodore, Golden Knights of Las Vegas

World Youth Experience: 2015 Gold Medal for Canada

Best memory: I think I'm just really winning. . . The entire tournament was blurry and it was an honor to wear that shirt and represent the country, and we had (an) amazing team behind us. It was fun.

In the 2015 team: I think we had a very, very tight group. I mean, help when you have the best player on the planet in your team at (Connor) McDavid. I thought we had a good solid body. It was just a lot of fun and I think we appreciate every moment.

Pavel Buchnevich, New York Rangers

World Youth Experience: 2014 bronze medal, 2015 silver medal for Russia

Best memory: Always good memories. I played two world juniors and both good memories, good things. We had a great team both years and all (were) close and good memories. I still talk with the boys on that team. I think it was the final in Canada against Canada was a bit shy. Don't remind me, don't remind me once (laughs).

In the final of 2015: We played the final at the Air Canada Center, (fans are) in red and, of course, you're nervous. But if you play a couple of turns, the nerves disappear and you only play for your country. Many people come from Europe, especially from Russia, many people look but you have to play well and forget that you are nervous.

World Juniors Primer: a team-by-team guide for the 2020 U-20 championship

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

World Youth Experience: 2010 fourth place for Switzerland

Best memory: Probably when we obtained fourth place in Canada. It was great, I was in Saskatoon. I got really hurt. He was not part of the quarterfinals, but our team followed and beat Russia in the quarterfinals. It was very good.

It was amazing, especially with that of Canada, it was great, obviously, with so many people in the games and I was really excited about the juniors of the world. But all the world juniors I played, it was really great. I played in the (Division I lower) once too, it was in Switzerland and we won that, it was also great. Fun tournament. Each one was different but fun.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

World Juniors Experience: 2016 sixth place for Canada

About playing in a tournament: The year I went, it was not a successful tournament for us. It was nothing to brag about, but I think in general, just being with the kids, having your family and just experiencing it with them. Playing in that tournament is the dream of all children, so that's it. I could only wear that shirt again, be part of that team. As I said, it was not a successful tournament for us at that time, but it was still fun to participate.

WORLD JUNIORS 2020: Canada's complete game calendar, results

Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers

World Youth Experience: 2012 Gold Medal for Sweden

Best memory: The highlight was obviously winning it. Only the whole tournament as a whole, we started in Sweden with our camp and stuff and really had a good feeling; I had a good feeling about the group, about the way we practice, the way we prepare. We came to the games and I thought we had a special group and the mentality of that group, how it was in the locker room, in the hotel at the games, and everything. We had a very good feeling and no matter what kind of obstacles we face, we found a way to overcome it, surround it, whatever. That was a fun tournament.

Kyle Turris, Nashville Predators

World Youth Experience: 2008 Gold Medal for Canada

Best memory: Oh man Winning the gold medal in overtime against Sweden is something I will never forget. Only the whole tournament. Hockey Canada is such an amazing organization. They treat you very well and you have the opportunity to play especially for your country (in that scenario). World juniors in Canada are like the Super Bowl, right? Everyone grows up watching it and it's a dream come true when you have the chance. Yes, it is definitely one of the best hockey experiences I've had.

On the pressure of playing in the tournament: When I was a kid, it was always a gold medal, so it's a bit, that's the mentality that comes in and it's a good mentality because in Canada hockey is the game and you want to take home a gold. There is pressure, but at that moment, if you have formed the world junior team you are used to managing pressure and dealing with pressure, and it is a lot of fun.

Ryan Strome, New York Rangers

World Youth Experience: Bronze Medal 2012, 2013 Fourth Place for Canada

Best memory: Well, we didn't win that much, but no, for me, the world juniors played one in Canada and one in Russia and I think the one in Canada was amazing. I remember the only game, it was New Year's Eve and I was in Edmonton. We went out and played against the Americans and, like the whole stadium, it was the loudest I've ever heard on a hockey rink and I had complete chills. I mean, you're 18 years old on top of the world, right? So, I think every time you represent your country it is special, but doing it in Canada was amazing.

On the importance of playing in the tournament for professional development: I think it's huge. I think it's moments like that, apart from playing youth hockey or whatever, along with the Stanley Cup, which is probably the most seen moment you've ever had. So, I think it's good to experience the ups and downs. I think whether it is good or bad, you have been there, you have experienced the great joy of winning or the depression of losing and have been through it. Especially being Canadian, how many people see it? There is so much pressure on you. It's great to compare yourself with other players in the world, but you also have so many eyes on you. (It gives you) invaluable experiences that one day you can take advantage of.

Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights

World Youth Experience: 2012 Bronze Medal for Canada

Best memory: I was lucky to play in Canada. The atmosphere at that age was the best he had experienced and being a teenager playing in front of his home country in a tournament that, ultimately, Canadians take much more seriously than most other countries. I think other countries are starting to enjoy it as much as we do, but since I was a little boy we have woken up on boxing day watching that first game.

It is a memory I will never forget. I will always remember it and enjoy the fact that I was able to play for the Canada Team for the first time.

World Juniors 2020: live results, TV calendar, updates

Tyson Barrie, Toronto Maple Leafs

World Youth Experience: 2011 Silver Medal for Canada

Memory of playing in tournament: We lost in Buffalo to Russia (in the gold medal game). We were up, like 3-0 entering the third period and then, so it's not a great memory. But it was a very fun tournament. He had the whole family there. It's a great tournament and I feel fortunate to have played, but obviously I would have liked a different result.

Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers

World Youth Experience: 2011 Gold Medal for Russia

Best memory: Maybe a couple of days ago, just watch the YouTube video of us, our youth world championship. I enjoyed the video, almost crying, so it was a very good time for me and a great step for my career.

On the importance of playing in the tournament for professional development: It's very important . . I never played before that tournament, I never played in the national team, so that tournament showed me a real level. I understand (that) I want to look forward but I don't know what is best. That tournament showed me a good level. . . and I keep practicing for that, I try and work. The last match of the final I scored two goals, only two goals in that tournament.

Kyle Palmieri, New Jersey Devils

World Youth Experience: 2010 Gold Medal, 2011 Bronze Medal for the United States

Best memory: Well, I think it's quite easy. Winning gold in Saskatchewan 2010. Being part of that team was very good. It was a pretty amazing and very fun gold medal game. Obviously, reaching the top was quite memorable for me.

WORLD JUNIORS 2020: full schedule of US team games UU., Results

Ryan Ellis, Nashville Predators

World Youth Experience: Gold Medal 2009, Silver Medal 2010, Silver Medal 2011 for Canada

Best memory: I think only the whole tournament. We want one and we got two silvers and others, so obviously winning is the most fun, what you most want to remember. The two silvers were (a) a hard pill to swallow at that time but, nevertheless, it makes you feel better on the other side. The entire tournament is a great experience and brings together all the best children of the same age and competes for your country. There is no better feeling than playing for your country.

About pressure: Coming from Canada in a way that hockey is our number one thing and expectations are always very high. It is gold or bust all the time. For the guys that go out this year, have fun. It is a once in a lifetime experience. The events are an amazing event and you make some very close friendships there. Obviously, we all hope, all of Canada hopes to win gold, but there is good hockey out there and it is a fun tournament to see children compete.

About playing in a draft year: Looking back, I don't think you need to look at it so much and put so much value in a game, a tournament. Obviously, each child returns and competes with his team and has the opportunity to prove himself, but that is the final stage. I know I felt a lot of pressure and I'm sure the other guys feel it too, not only to win but to, I suppose, increase your draft stock. But your career is a long race and there are ups and downs and you can have the best tournament and never play in the NHL or you could have the worst tournament and be the best player in the NHL. It's always fun to compete and, hopefully, win, but at the end of the day, it's a long way.